Santa Barbara Postpones Girls Water Polo Tournament of Champions to Jan. 25-27

This weekend's Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions girls water polo tournament has been postponed and rescheduled for Jan. 25-27, Santa Barbara High coach Mark Walsh announced on Wednesday.

The devastating mudslides in the Montecito and Summerland areas has affected families in the Santa Barbara water polo community, Walsh said in an email.

And, with Highway 101 closed until at least midday Monday due to the mudslides and flooding, teams couldn't reach Santa Barbara this weekend.

In addition, Walsh said the Elings Aquatic Center pool at Dos Pueblos lost its pump, making the pool unavailable for the 24-team tournament.

Walsh contacted the other coaches on Wednesday and a few already said they were available to come on the rescheduled dates. If some teams can't make it, he said he'd make the tournament smaller.

Walsh added that he was planning on donating the proceeds from the tournament to help the victims of the mudslides.

