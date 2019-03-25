Santa Barbara Pounds Out 14-9 Win in Opener at Arizona Pride Classic

Baseball

Santa Barbara High's hot-hitting carried over into its first game at the Pride Classic baseball tournament in Phoenix on Monday, as the Dons beat Eagle High of Idaho, 14-9.

It was the fifth straight win for the Dons after a forfeit loss. In those five games, they’ve outscored their opponents 57-26.

Santa Barbara (9-4) collected 11 hits and stole five bases to overcome an uncharacteristic shaky defense.

“The defense, which has been stellar all year, was a little shaky today,” coach Steve Schuck said. “The fields in Arizona are hard and fast. We have to do a better job, both infielders and outfielders, with our pre-steps.”

Schuck formerly coached at a high school in the Phoenix area.

Santa Barbara jumped out to a 5-2 lead after the first inning. Eagle scored four runs off starter Carter Park in the third, but the Dons answered with four runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 9-6 advantage.

"He worked himself in and out of trouble and the was the victim of some sloppy defense," said Schuck of Carter's three innings on the mound.

The Dons erupted for five runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Jackson Hamilton pitched the fourth and fifth and allowed two runs on three hits and got the win. Jordan Harris finished out the game, giving up a run on two hits, a walk and a hit batter.

Anthony Firestone and Derek True continued their torrid hitting. Firestone had a double, single and three RBI, while True doubled, drew two walks, stole two bases and had two RBI.

Moses Dokes reached base all five times he came to the plate. He collected two hits, was walked twice and hit by a pitch.

Harris also walked twice, was hit by a pitch, had a base hit and drove in three runs. Nick Oakley hit a two-run double.

“I am happy how we pushed the envelope on the bases,” Schuck said. “We had four ‘first to thirds.’ Bryce Warrecker had two and both Kai Uchio and Oliver Vallejo each had one. This is something I always talk about. It's aggressive baseball and really puts pressure on the defense."

Schuck was also pleased with the Dons’ discipline at the plate.

“Our at-bats are getting better,” he said. “We are starting to know our zone. This is the third game in a row where we have had way more walks than strikeouts. We have had eight K's compared to 21 walks.

“We are aggressive in the batter’s box and we are not chasing.”

Santa Barbara plays Moorpark on Tuesday. Bryce Warrecker will get the start on the mound.