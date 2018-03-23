Friday, March 23 , 2018, 12:17 am | Light Rain Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara Premier 16U Boys Claim Gold Title at Kap7 Water Polo Tournament

The Santa Barbara Premier16U boys team members are, from left: Alex Reilly, coach Max Bergeson, Sammy Arshadi, Bronson Blix, Zander Meyer, Neeno McDonald, Hunter Brownell, Henry Allen, Adam Kubinyi, Liam McDonald, Jordan Hayes, Adam Coffin, Nat Sweeney and coach Ryan McMillen. (Courtesy photo)
By Annabelle Abba Brownell for the Santa Barbara Premier Water Polo Club | February 12, 2018 | 10:36 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Premier Water Polo Club's 16-under boys team won the Gold Division title at the ninth annual Kap7 International Tournament in Orange County.

The team of 8th, 9th and 10th graders went 5-0 in the tournament and defeated CC United in the final, 11-8. Its other wins came against Admiral WPF (13-5), OCWPC (11-3), LaMorinda (15-8) and Santa Cruz (9-4).

“This win for our boys was significant because we were the only team in the tournament who, because of the local natural disasters, had not yet competed together as a team this year,” said SB Premier Club Director Ryan McMillen.  “Many of our families have been heavily impacted by the Thomas Fire and subsequent mudslides.  We are proud of the strong performance of our athletes despite the emotional and physical distress of the past two months.  We are glad we can continue to provide a healthy outlet to our club families while they navigate these upcoming months.”

The 16U Boys team members are Alex Reilly, Sammy Arshadi, Bronson Blix, Zander Meyer, Neeno McDonald, Hunter Brownell, Henry Allen, Adam Kubinyi, Liam McDonald, Jordan Hayes, Adam Coffin and Nat Sweeney. They are coached by Coach Max Bergeson and Ryan McMillen.

Santa Barbara Premier sent all seven of its teams to the tournament and all of them moved up in the rankings in their respective divisions.

The club received support from Bruce Wigo, the father of club technical director and UCSB men's water polo coach Wolf Wigo. Bruce Wigo is a former executive director of USA Water Polo and the now-retired CEO of the International Swimming Hall of Fame.

The Kap7 International is one of the largest tournaments in the country, drawing hundreds of teams from around the country and overseas.

Wolf Wigo, the technical director of the Santa Barbara Premier Club, is joined by his father, Bruce, at the Kap7 International Tournament. (Courtesy photo)
