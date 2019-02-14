Pixel Tracker

Santa Barbara Premier Water Polo 14U Boys ‘A’ Team Wins Bronze at Kap7 Tournament

Premier Water Polo 14U
The bronze medal-winning 14U Boys A team from Santa Barbara Premier Water Polo Club include, front row, from left: Sam Eaton, Jaxon Burford, Jerrad Burford, Gabe Caballero-Munoz, John Shafer, Jordan Lind; back row: Ian Moore, Carson Benidict, Landin Romo,  Russell Russo (coach), Charlie Franzen and Ryder Green. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 13, 2019 | 12:57 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Premier Water Polo Club's 14U boys A team claimed the bronze medal in the gold division at the 10th annual Kap7 International Tournament last weekend in Orange County.

Santa Barbara Premier defeated San Jose Almaden A, 14-7, for the medal.

In other action, the 14U B boys team claimed fifth in the Silver Division, the 16U Boys came in 10th in the Platinum Division and the Girls 14U team finished 10th in Platinum Division.

The Kap7 International draws nearly 450 teams.

“This tournament was essential to all athletes interested in advancing their level of play,” Premier club director Ryan McMillen said. “It is vital for all our teams' growth this early in our season to play against the nation’s most powerful clubs.

“It is also important for athletes who are interested in being exposed to the nation’s collegiate coaches, most of whom have made it known to our athletes and staff that they would be at Kap7 International,” he added. “We are proud to have sent almost 80 athletes to represent our region.”

