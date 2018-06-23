Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 3:18 pm | Overcast with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 
Water Polo

Santa Barbara Premier Water Polo Club Hosting Open House

The Junior Olympics gold medal-winning Premier 14U team consists of, top row, from left: Isabella Moore, Mia Amberger, Bella Obando, Emma Grabenstetter, MJ Bailey, Audrey Lang, Ana Amaral, coach Sierra Peltcher; bottom row: Ashley O'neill, Zoshia Amberger, Dallas Lowry, Lucy Haig and Camilla Mackay.
The Junior Olympics gold medal-winning Premier 14U team consists of, top row, from left: Isabella Moore, Mia Amberger, Bella Obando, Emma Grabenstetter, MJ Bailey, Audrey Lang, Ana Amaral, coach Sierra Peltcher; bottom row: Ashley O’neill, Zoshia Amberger, Dallas Lowry, Lucy Haig and Camilla Mackay. (Courtesy photo)
By Santa Barbara Premier Water Polo Club | August 26, 2017 | 12:31 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Premier Water Polo Club is hosting an open house Monday Aug. 28th at UCSB Campus Pool at 5 p.m.

The program welcomes new and experienced girls and boys ages 7 and up, at all levels.

The Fall season for the boys 14 and under, and the girls up to age 18 will start Aug. 28.

The  Premier Girls 14U squad captured a gold medal at the recent USA Water Polo Junior Olympics.

“It has been a great opportunity to watch these girls grow in the 14U program at SB Premier, and winning first place at the Junior Olympics Tournament Classic Division was an incredible experience for our girls and this program,” said coach Sierra Peltcher, who is also assistant coach for the UCSB women's water polo team. “These athletes consistently demonstrate perseverance, passion, and team cohesiveness on a daily basis and the medal only reemphasizes their commitment to this sport. We are excited to see them continue to grow as players and individuals."

The Premier 12U Girls A team placed fourth in Platinum Division. The team members include, back row, from left: coaches Reed Cotterill and Wolf Wigo; second row: Elaia Hamilton, Olivia Obando, Sophie Johnson, Sienna Green, Caylah Olay; front row: Vivian Bailey, Tatum Dougherty, Emily Ramirez, Millie Quin and Athena Wigo.
The Premier 12U Girls A team placed fourth in Platinum Division. The team members include, back row, from left: coaches Reed Cotterill and Wolf Wigo; second row: Elaia Hamilton, Olivia Obando, Sophie Johnson, Sienna Green, Caylah Olay; front row: Vivian Bailey, Tatum Dougherty, Emily Ramirez, Millie Quin and Athena Wigo. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo)

The 12U girls team coached by Wolf Wigo and Reed Cotterill placed fourth in the Platinum Division. The team suffered heartbreaking loss to SoCal in a shootout for the bronze medal.

“It’s heartbreaking to play so strong and go down in a final shootout,” Coach Wolf Wigo said. “These girls gave everything they had climbing back from a two-goal deficit to tie the game in the fourth quarter. I could not be more proud of the effort and character of the girls this season and during the championships. These girls have improved so much and it is great to have this validated at the National Jr. Olympics.  At a young age, they are among the very best in the nation"

For long-time players Sophie Johnson, Kiley Rameson, Hannah Theurer, and Athena Wigo, who all started at 8 years old, this marked their fifth trip to the Junior Olympics. Santa Barbara Premier was the highest ranked team in the nation, outside of the most competitive region, the Southern Pacific Zone (Orange County Area), according to Wigo

The 12U Girls B Team includes, back row, from left: Sasha Hicks, Addie sweeney, Lauren Schweitzer, Emma King, coach Miranda Schradrer; front row: Vivian Bailey, Lilly Mazza, Hannah Theurer, Kelsea Vallance, Kiley Rameson.
The 12U Girls B Team includes, back row, from left: Sasha Hicks, Addie sweeney, Lauren Schweitzer, Emma King, coach Miranda Schradrer; front row: Vivian Bailey, Lilly Mazza, Hannah Theurer, Kelsea Vallance, Kiley Rameson. (Courtesy photo)

A second 12U team, led by coaches Boris Jovanovic and Miranda Schrader, finished strong in the Gold Division. Santa Barbara Premier was one of only three teams in the nation to qualify two teams in the 12U girls division at the National Junior Olympics. 

For more information on the Santa Barbara Premier Water Polo Club, contact Wolf Wigo at [email protected] or visit us at www.sbpremierwaterpolo.com

