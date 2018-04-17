Santa Barbara Pressures San Marcos Defense Into Mistakes, Wins 6-1

Baseball

The spread offense isn’t exclusive to football.

Santa Barbara High coach Donny Warrecker is using baseball’s version off it by having his Dons lay down a variety of bunts, execute hit-and-run plays, fake bunts and stealing bases to keep opposing infielders on edge.

A bunt by Kai Uchio ignited a six-run fourth inning on Tuesday and led Santa Barbara to a 6-1 victory over San Marcos in a Channel League baseball game at Eddie Mathews Field.

The win improves the Dons to 5-0 in league play and 10-6 overall. San Marcos fell to 2-3-1 and 7-10-1.

Warrecker said he learned the tearm spread offense from the baseball coach at Vanderbilt University.

“That puts a lot of pressure on the other team,” Warrecker explained of the small-ball plays. “It causes a lot of havoc and, if you can execute it, you can score some runs or manufacture runs.”

The Dons put the San Marcos defense under pressure after the Royals took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth on a RBI double by Isaac Villarreal. Frankie Gamberdella singled up the middle and went to second base when an attempted pick-off throw from the catcher got away. Uchio laid down a bunt on the third-base side on the mound and the pitcher picked it up and threw it away at first, allowing Gamberdella to come home for the tying run.

“With a guy on second, we want to make the third baseman field it,” Warrecker said of the bunt. “He was sort of sleeping at third and playing back. (Uchio) laid down just a money bunt. That was the momentum to score that run. (The pitcher) throws it away to score the run and he’s in scoring position.

“I thought that fired us up and gave us some momentum for the big inning.”

Uchio has excelled in moving runners with the bunt.

Frankie Gamberdella hits a 2-run single to cap a 6-run inning for Santa Barbara pic.twitter.com/PLGHpdP65m — NoozhawkSports (@NoozhawkSports) April 18, 2018

“We practice it a lot in practice almost every day,” he said. “I have a lot of confidence out there because I’ve been getting them down in the games, so I think it helps carry over. I’m not nervous and shaking, I have full control of the bat.”

After the bunt, Zach Jensen drew a walk and Nick Oakley whacked a single to right, scoring Uchio for a 2-1 lead. Scott Feldman singled to load the bases and chase San Marcos starter Jack Winterbauer.

Anthony Firestone drew a walk from reliever Isaac Villarreal to bring in Jensen and Bryce Warrecker grounded out to first to score Oakley and make it 4-1.

“We had eight walks,” Warrecker said. “That lowers our hit number, but eight walks set the table for us and wore out Winterbauer. It gave us a chance.”

Gamberdella came up for the second time in the inning and hit a two-run single to cap the scoring.

“He was the guy in our last game (he hit a two-run double in the fourth in a 3-1 over Buena) and I’m glad to see that continuing,” Warrecker said. “It’s nice to have guys in the bottom of the order come through for us.”

Santa Barbara collected nine hits, with Feldman going 2 for 3 with a walk, Gamberdella 2-4 with two RBI and Oakley 2-3 with a double.

San Marcos had six hits, with no player getting multiple hits.

Nick Oakley whacks a single to right, scoring Kai Uchio for the go-ahead run in Santa Barbara’s 6–1 home win over San Marcos pic.twitter.com/QvUPrmSTo4 — NoozhawkSports (@NoozhawkSports) April 18, 2018

Santa Barbara’s defense played well. Firestone made a terrific throw to second baseman Jensen to nail a base stealer in the second inning

“Every single time, I swear, I just start walking away because I know he’s going to be out,” Uchio said of Firestone’s rifle throws to second base. “I just turn around and wait for the ball to come in my hands to start throwing it around.”

“That was kind of my point of emphasis before the game,” Warrecker said. “Pitching is No. 1 — it’s a controllable thing — and defense is No. 2 in baseball. If you’re heads up and you practice it, you should make over 90 percent of the plays. It’s something we take pride in.”

Jeremy Knight pitched four innings to pick up the victory and Warrecker finished out the game.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.