Santa Barbara Probation Department Presents Annual Awards

The 34th Annual Probation Department Staff Recognition Dinner, held March 8 at the Pacific Coast Club on Vandenberg Air Force Base, was opened by the Los Prietos Boys Camp Color Guard with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Opening remarks were given by Chief Tanja Heitman and Presiding Judge Michael Carrozzo. Award recipients included:
» Support Staff of the Year
Santa Maria Probation Assistant Professional Marissa Gallo
Santa Barbara Administrative Office Professional Lupe Aguilar
Lompoc Probation Assistant Sandra Alvarado
» Institutions Staff of the Year
Los Prietos Boys Camp Sr. Deputy Probation Officer Liz Vaca-Soderman
Santa Maria Juvenile Hall Sr. Juvenile Institutions Officer Osvaldo Villagomez
» Deputy Probation Officer of the Year
Santa Maria Sr. Deputy Probation Officer Tiffany Phillips
Santa Barbara Deputy Probation Officer Jeremiah Gerue
Lompoc Sr. Deputy Probation Officer Dean Sleigh
» Supervisor of the Year
Supervising Probation Officer Amber Flores, Santa Maria Adult Special Programs
» Bulldog Award: Staff of the Juvenile Division
» Star Award: Pretrial Compliance Unit
» Chief’s Award: Administrative Office Professional Expert Debra Anderson
Members of the Board of Supervisors also presented service pins to those employees with 10, 15, 20 and 25 years of county service.
— Karyn Milligan for the Santa Barbara Probation Department.