Santa Barbara Proclaims Nov. 28 to be Michael Towbes Day in Honor of Late Philanthrophist

Good for Santa Barbara 2017

Facebook post gives Mayor Helene Schneider an idea; City Council honor intended to inspire others to follow his example and give back to community

In honor of a lifetime of giving back to the Santa Barbara community, Santa Barbara will pay tribute to the legacy of the late Michael Towbes by naming a day after the philanthropist and businessman.

On Tuesday, the City Council will proclaim Nov. 28 as “Michael Towbes Day” in recognition of the man who always strived to make the community better and encouraged others to do the same.

“I think it’s just wonderful,” his widow, Anne Smith Towbes, said about the City of Santa Barbara’s gesture. “He had such an impact on Santa Barbara. His style of philanthropy was world class.”

After a brief battle with pancreatic cancer, Towbes, 87, died April 13 at his Montecito home, surrounded by family. He left behind a long record of giving back to the community that had given him so much over the years.

Towbes’ passion for giving back began early in his career when he started developing real estate in the Santa Maria and Santa Barbara regions in the late 1950s. He became active in volunteerism then, serving on numerous nonprofit boards and several local school boards, something that followed him his entire life.

He was also a founding board member of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, which this year passed the $100 million mark in total scholarships awarded during its 55-year history. That milestone is believed to be a national record.

In 1980, Towbes and his first wife, Gail, started The Towbes Foundation, which is dedicated to meeting the diverse needs of local nonprofits by focusing on a broad range of organizations. Started with a single $500 donation, the foundation now donates more than $900,000 annually to more than 300 organizations. Gail Towbes died in 1996 after a long struggle with multiple sclerosis.

Towbes later established The Towbes Fund for the Performing Arts at the Santa Barbara Foundation to benefit nonprofit performing arts organizations and their venues throughout Southern California. A life-long supporter of the performing arts, Towbes and his second wife, Anne, whom he married in 2005, also led the $60 million campaign to restore the Santa Barbara Performing Arts Center at The Granada Theatre a few years back.

Anne Towbes said her late husband’s parents also gave back to their community, and that he used the couple as role models for his own philanthropy.

“He grew up with it,” she said of his generosity of time and treasure. “It was just the right thing to do.

“He would always say, ‘I try to do the right thing even when no one is looking.’”

Although the Towbes name is ubiquitous on the South Coast, it wasn’t intended to be boastful.

“He didn’t really want the recognition, and let his name be used so widely as an inspiration to others,” Anne Towbes told Noozhawk. “He was always looking for people to follow in his footsteps. He made Santa Barbara a better place.”

Towbes was also a founding partner of the Bank of Montecito, now known as Montecito Bank & Trust, the oldest and largest, locally owned community bank in the region. A leader in local corporate philanthropy, the bank gives more than $1.3 million annually to area nonprofits through its Community Dividends and Anniversary Grants programs and nonprofit sponsorships.

His real estate company, The Towbes Group, has developed more than 6,000 residential units on the Central Coast, always emphasizing affordable- and workforce-priced housing in the projects. The company also holds a strong commitment to sustainability and philanthropy.

“He infused all of his business with philanthropy,” Anne Towbes said. “He was like the Pied Piper of philanthropy. This day makes his music go even further. It’s a chance for everyone to continue his legacy.”

The inaugural Michael Towbes Day will follow the frenzied consumerism of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, coinciding with the bank’s Community Dividends program and the global Giving Tuesday movement, which encourages individuals to give back through charitable donations and acts of kindness.

Mayor Helene Schneider said the idea for proclaiming a day in honor of Towbes came about through a social media post following his death. Someone posted on Facebook that there should be a Michael Towbes Day. Schneider read the post and thought it was a good idea.

“It’s very organic how this worked,” Schneider said of the proclamation that will be read during Tuesday’s council meeting, which begins at 2 p.m. at City Hall, 735 Anacapa St.

“It’s a very Santa Barbara story.”

As the conversation for a Michael Towbes Day evolved, the idea grew into more than just honoring the civic and business leader and his years of generosity with a day named after him. The recognition had to be in the late philanthropist’s spirit of paying it forward, Schneider said.

“Why don’t we make the Michael Towbes Day so people can give back in any way they can,” she said. “He was a quintessential leader in bringing all segments of society together ... always encouraging others to stretch themselves, step up and give back in whatever capacity they could. I felt as mayor of Santa Barbara it was important to bring this forward.”

Towbes’ youngest daughter, Carrie Towbes, said she became a little misty-eyed when she learned of the idea for a Michael Towbes Day. She also noted that he didn’t like being in the limelight but would be thrilled to know his giving had spurred others to do the same.

“Nothing gave my dad more pleasure than to give back to his community,” she said. “(He) became a philanthropist because he saw needs in the community and he knew he could make a difference. He also gave back to encourage others to give, to serve as a role model for other business leaders and individuals. It’s a perfect honor.”

Carrie Towbes said her father grew up in a modest, middle-class family and was a self-made entrepreneur — who wouldn’t have been successful in business if not for the support of the community he helped create over the years. That is another reason he was so generous, she added.

“He felt an obligation to give back to the community that gave so much to him,” she said, encouraging people to follow her father’s example of philanthropy, through which he learned that giving back feels good and it does make a difference.

“It doesn’t have to be big,” she added. “Buy coffee for the person behind you in line at the coffee shop, cook double portions tonight and deliver the meal to a friend going through a hard time. A little bit goes a long way.”

Janet Garufis, Montecito Bank & Trust’s CEO and now board chairwoman after Towbes’ death, said the proclamation of a Michael Towbes Day is a fitting way to link one of the area’s most impactful philanthropists to an annual day of giving that benefits local nonprofits.

“One of the hallmarks of Mike’s giving was that it was always close to home,” she said. “He preferred to make an impact in the communities that provided him the space for his own success.”

She, too, agreed that Towbes wouldn’t have wanted the spotlight the recognition will bring with it, but Garufis said the bank patriarch would have been pleased with the importance the Michael Towbes Day of Giving places on paying it forward.

“Mike never liked being made a fuss over,” she said. “He regularly responded when asked that giving back was just the right thing to do. To be recognized for doing the right thing always seemed unnecessary to him. What he would appreciate is the emphasis on giving back.”

Craig Zimmerman, president of The Towbes Group, hopes the citywide recognition of his nearly 20-year mentor will inspire others.

“I hope it reminds us the impact that one person can make and how that impact can continue, even when he is gone,” he said. “I hope it makes us all aspire to be remembered in a similar manner.”

Zimmerman believes what made Towbes such a unique man, above and beyond his capacity to always give back, was his ability to work hard every day while also enjoying life to the fullest and making everyone he ever came into contact with feel important.

“What made Mike so special,” he said, “was his ability to touch so many peoples’ lives through his business and philanthropy, maintain a completely booked calendar, love his life and his family, yet through all that when you sat with him and discussed a matter, any matter, his attention and focus made you feel like you were the only person in his life.”

