Wednesday, September 12 , 2018, 11:45 am | Mostly Cloudy 71º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Profiled in Sierra Club Report on Clean Energy Cities

By Katie Davis for The Sierra Club | September 12, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Sierra Club released a new report Tuesday showcasing 10 U.S. cities, including Santa Barbara, that have made ambitious commitments to be powered with 100 percent clean, renewable energy like wind and solar.

Ahead of the Global Climate Action Summit in September, the report illustrates the progress cities in the U.S. are making to lead climate action globally by driving the transition toward 100 percent clean energy, as well as the paths these communities are pursuing to transition in an equitable way.

More than 75 U.S. cities have committed to transition to 100 percent clean energy, including big cities like Atlanta, GA., and small towns such as Abita Springs, LA.

At least six U.S. cities already have achieved 100 percent clean energy and are powered today with entirely renewable sources.

This report provides an example for city leaders from Santa Barbara and other cities to power their cities with 100 percent clean, renewable energy.

"We're thrilled that Santa Barbara was one of the cities chosen to be profiled in this year's report and with the progress made since Santa Barbara set a goal of 100 percent renewable energy by 2030 a year ago,” Katie Davis, chair of the Santa Barbara Sierra Club Group.

“Since then, Santa Barbara voted to start a community choice energy program to put the goal in action, the number of cities making this commitment in the U.S. has more than doubled, and the California assembly just passed SB100, a bill setting a 100 percent statewide goal that is headed to the governor for a signature,” she said.

"At the same time, we have also gone through some traumatic climate change-related disasters that have underscored the urgency of transitioning off of fossil fuels," she said.

This is the third annual case studies report from Ready For 100, a Sierra Club campaign launched in 2016 working in cities across the U.S., including Santa Barbara, to accelerate a just and equitable transition to 100 percent clean energy.

The city profiles in this year’s report include: Santa Barbara; Columbia, SC; Concord, NH; Denton, Texas; Denver; Fayetteville, AK; Minneapolis; Norman, OK; Orlando; and St. Louis.
 
“As leaders from around the world gather in San Francisco this week for the Global Climate Action Summit, one need only look at America’s cities to see how local leadership is having a global impact,” said Jodie Van Horn, director of the Sierra Club’s Ready For 100 campaign.

“Cities are taking meaningful steps to realize a vision for healthy, vibrant, and more equitable communities powered with 100 percent clean energy,” she said.

“A transition to 100 percent clean energy is within reach, and together we can create a new energy economy that transforms not only how we power our country but also who has power to decide what’s best for our communities,” Van Horn said.

View the report at sc.org/10-case-studies.

— Katie Davis for The Sierra Club.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 