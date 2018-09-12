Santa Barbara Profiled in Sierra Club Report on Clean Energy Cities

The Sierra Club released a new report Tuesday showcasing 10 U.S. cities, including Santa Barbara, that have made ambitious commitments to be powered with 100 percent clean, renewable energy like wind and solar.

Ahead of the Global Climate Action Summit in September, the report illustrates the progress cities in the U.S. are making to lead climate action globally by driving the transition toward 100 percent clean energy, as well as the paths these communities are pursuing to transition in an equitable way.

More than 75 U.S. cities have committed to transition to 100 percent clean energy, including big cities like Atlanta, GA., and small towns such as Abita Springs, LA.

At least six U.S. cities already have achieved 100 percent clean energy and are powered today with entirely renewable sources.

This report provides an example for city leaders from Santa Barbara and other cities to power their cities with 100 percent clean, renewable energy.

"We're thrilled that Santa Barbara was one of the cities chosen to be profiled in this year's report and with the progress made since Santa Barbara set a goal of 100 percent renewable energy by 2030 a year ago,” Katie Davis, chair of the Santa Barbara Sierra Club Group.

“Since then, Santa Barbara voted to start a community choice energy program to put the goal in action, the number of cities making this commitment in the U.S. has more than doubled, and the California assembly just passed SB100, a bill setting a 100 percent statewide goal that is headed to the governor for a signature,” she said.

"At the same time, we have also gone through some traumatic climate change-related disasters that have underscored the urgency of transitioning off of fossil fuels," she said.

This is the third annual case studies report from Ready For 100, a Sierra Club campaign launched in 2016 working in cities across the U.S., including Santa Barbara, to accelerate a just and equitable transition to 100 percent clean energy.

The city profiles in this year’s report include: Santa Barbara; Columbia, SC; Concord, NH; Denton, Texas; Denver; Fayetteville, AK; Minneapolis; Norman, OK; Orlando; and St. Louis.



“As leaders from around the world gather in San Francisco this week for the Global Climate Action Summit, one need only look at America’s cities to see how local leadership is having a global impact,” said Jodie Van Horn, director of the Sierra Club’s Ready For 100 campaign.

“Cities are taking meaningful steps to realize a vision for healthy, vibrant, and more equitable communities powered with 100 percent clean energy,” she said.

“A transition to 100 percent clean energy is within reach, and together we can create a new energy economy that transforms not only how we power our country but also who has power to decide what’s best for our communities,” Van Horn said.

View the report at sc.org/10-case-studies.

— Katie Davis for The Sierra Club.