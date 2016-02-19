Santa Barbara Boys, Providence Change Venues for Playoff Basketball Games

There are some changes in venues for local teams in CIF-Southern Section basketball playoff games this weekend.

The top-seeded Santa Barbara High's boys team is playing Grand Terrace at Colton High School tonight in a Division 2A second-round game. The game was moved from Grand Terrace because it is hosting the CIF Central Division Individual Wrestling Championships on Friday and Saturday. Dos Pueblos, Santa Barbara and San Marcos wrestlers are competing in the meet.

Providence School moved its Division 6 boys and girls playoff games from Westmont College to Cate School because Westmont is playing at home on Saturday night. In a doubleheader, the Patriot girls play Desert Christian Academy at 5:30 p.m., and the boys take on Newbury Park Adventist at 7 p.m.

The Dos Pueblos girls basketball team, which won its first-round 2A Division game at Royal, will host Hart High at 4 p.m. at Sovine Gym.

Santa Barbara High's girls basketball team makes its CIF Open Division debut on Saturday at third-seeded Chaminade in West Hills at 7 p.m. An audio broadcast of the game can be heard via the Web site Livestream.com.

In girls soccer, Santa Barbara High will be home on Tuesday for a Division 3 second-round match against El Dorado; Channel League-champion San Marcos hits the road, playing at Flintridge Prep.