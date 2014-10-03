Santa Barbara County Public Health Department Taking Precautions Against Ebola

As the first U.S. case of Ebola was diagnosed in Dallas, Texas, this week, Santa Barbara County public health officials announced Friday that they're making preparations should they encounter a patient with the disease.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of Ebola in the United States earlier this week after a man who traveled from Liberia to Dallas developed symptoms after he arrived.

The disease has claimed the lives of thousands in West African countries like Liberia and Sierra-Leone.

Another patient was admitted to a Washington, D.C., hospital on Friday morning with Ebola-like symptoms, but the presence of the disease had not been confirmed.

On Friday, Santa Barbara County public health officials said the department has been following the situation very closely and is receiving updates from the CDC as well as the California Department of Public Health.

"We are absolutely confident that Ebola will not gain a stronghold in the U.S.," said Susan Klein-Rothschild, a Santa Barbara County Public Health spokeswoman.

The virus is spread person-to-person through direct contact with bodily fluids, and there is no vaccine for the disease.

County health has been planning with local health-care providers on how to deal with a person who presents with clinical signs and who has a history of travel to West Africa or contact with another person known to have Ebola,

An update was issued this week to health-care providers on Ebola preparedness, listing symptoms, criteria for being considered a “suspect case,” testing and reporting protocols, she said. Next month, a practice drill will be held, led by public health with hospitals and government agencies participating,

The department is also trained and authorized to ship Ebola patient specimens to the CDC, and those guidelines also have been sent to hospital labs within the county.

They've also collaborated with the Santa Barbara Airport to finalize a protocol for potentially ill passengers who are identified after arriving to the area by plane, Klein-Rothschild said.

Emergency services and 9-1-1 dispatchers have been prepared to brief first responders on any Ebola suspects and the use of protective gear.

Another Santa Barbara County organization has been working more directly with healthcare providers caring for people with Ebola.

Direct Relief International, at 27 S. La Patera Lane, has worked to coordinate and ship millions of dollars worth of medical supplies to West Africa, and spokesman Tony Morain said the organization is taking steps to make sure health-care workers in the region are protected.

The group has been distributing personal protective equipment to more than 1,300 healthcare workers as well as support medicines for two Ebola treatment facilities.

"We are also providing personal protective equipment to doctors from the U.S. who are traveling to Ebola-hit regions in West Africa to care for patients," he said.

Morain said the group continues to receive urgent requests from the region for essential medicines to treat non-Ebola illnesses that may be causing more casualties than Ebola itself.

The group "will be transporting these crucial supplies in the next weeks," he said.

