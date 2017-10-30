Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 5:55 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Santa Barbara County Public Health Holding Free Flu Shot Clinic in Goleta

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | October 30, 2017 | 5:54 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Public Health Department and the Santa Barbara County Medical Reserve Corps are holding a free flu shot clinic in Goleta this week and urge people to get vaccinated for the flu season, which peaks between December and February. 

The clinic, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave., will have flu shots available to community members aged 3 and older. 

It's the only free flu clinic scheduled by the Public Health Department this year, said Susan Klein-Rothschild, deputy director of the Public Health Department.

County health officials urge residents to receive an annual flu vaccine to fight the contagious respiratory illness, and the flu-related complications that could result in hospitalization and sometimes death.

“While flu spreads every year, the timing, severity, and length of the season varies from one year to another,” Klein-Rothschild said.

“This year, flu vaccines have been updated to better match circulating flu viruses. Flu vaccination can reduce flu illnesses, doctors’ visits, and missed work and school due to flu, as well as prevent flu-related hospitalizations.”

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu viruses are most common during the fall and winter months, with influenza activity often starting to increase in October and November.

Flu activity peaks between December and February and can last until late-May, according to the CDC.

The CDC conducts annual studies to determine the benefits of seasonal flu vaccination to help determine how well flu vaccines are working.

Last year, the vaccine was 42 percent effective, according to the CDC.

Santa Barbara Public Health Department officials are collaborating with the city of Goleta to familiarize residents with the mass vaccination clinic operation and improve the county’s ability to respond to public health emergencies. Funds come from the federal Center for Disease Control Public Health Emergency Preparedness Program.

Klein-Rothschild said an annual flu vaccine is the first and best way to protect yourself and family members from the flu.

“The more people who get vaccinated, the more people will be protected from flu, including older people, very young children, pregnant women, and people with certain long-term health conditions who are more vulnerable to serious flu complications,” Klein-Rothschild said.

She noted a 2017 study from Pediatrics that showed the flu vaccination “significantly reduced a child’s risk of dying from influenza.”

More than 200,000 U.S. residents are hospitalized from flu complications annually, and about 36,000 people die from the flu each year, according to the county Public Health Department.

For more information about Santa Barbara County clinics, visit the Public Health website here or call the Santa Barbara County Immunization Program at 805.346.8420.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 