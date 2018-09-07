Friday, September 7 , 2018, 12:41 pm | Mostly Cloudy 69º

 
 
 
 

Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month With Santa Barbara Public Libraries

By Jennifer Lemberger for Santa Barbara Library System | September 7, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Community members can join the Santa Barbara Public Library (SBPL), Sept. 15-Oct. 15, in paying tribute to the generations of Hispanic Americans who have positively influenced and enriched the nation, society and local community.

National Hispanic Heritage Month will celebrate the histories, cultures and contributions of those whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.

While a split month of celebration and recognition might seem odd, Sept. 15-Oct. 15 encompasses several important dates.

Sept. 15 is significant because it is the anniversary of independence for Latin American countries Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

In addition, Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence days on Sept. 16 and 18, respectively. Día de la Raza, which is Oct. 12, also falls within the 30-day period.

For September, two of the Central Library's book clubs have selected reads that are written by and/or about Hispanic Americans.

» The Fiction Book Club meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, at the Central Library. The club will discuss Chilean-born author Isabel Allende's masterpiece House of Spirits/La casa de los espíritus.

The family saga traces the post-colonial social and political upheavals of Chile with a touch of magical realism.

» The Social Justice Book Club, meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, also at the Central Library, will reflect on the importance of representation in children's literature as members discuss four different children's picture books:

Harvesting Hope: The Story of Cesar Chavez by Kathleen Krull; Portraits of Hispanic American Heroes by Juan Felipe Herrera; Sonia Sotomayor: A Judge Grows in the Bronx/La juez que creció en el Bronx by Jonah Winter; and Tito Puente, Mambo King/Tito Puente, Rey Del Mambo by Monica Brown.
 
» Families are invited to the Eastside Library, noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, for Celebremos! Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

There will be face painting and crafts. Linda Vega Dance Studio dancers will perform flamenco at noon, and Mariachi Isla Vista will take the stage at 1 p.m. Refreshments will be provided by Friends of the Eastside Library.

» The final event of SBPL's National Hispanic Heritage Month will feature UCSB Library's Ryan Lynch, Latin American/Iberian Studies librarian speaking on the art and music flows and conversations in the Americas, focusing on how they have influenced California culture.

The talk will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26 in the Central Library’s Faulkner Gallery.

Drawing from the UCSB Library’s fall exhibit Nuestras Americas (Sept. 10-Dec. 7), Lynch will lead attendees on a virtual gallery tour of the exhibit, including the pieces Libertad by Ester Hernandez and Rio, Por No Llorar by Alex Donis.

Lynch will share other materials from UCSB Library's collections as well.

For more, visit SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Jennifer Lemberger for Santa Barbara Library System.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 