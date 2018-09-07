Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month With Santa Barbara Public Libraries

Community members can join the Santa Barbara Public Library (SBPL), Sept. 15-Oct. 15, in paying tribute to the generations of Hispanic Americans who have positively influenced and enriched the nation, society and local community.

National Hispanic Heritage Month will celebrate the histories, cultures and contributions of those whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.

While a split month of celebration and recognition might seem odd, Sept. 15-Oct. 15 encompasses several important dates.

Sept. 15 is significant because it is the anniversary of independence for Latin American countries Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

In addition, Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence days on Sept. 16 and 18, respectively. Día de la Raza, which is Oct. 12, also falls within the 30-day period.

For September, two of the Central Library's book clubs have selected reads that are written by and/or about Hispanic Americans.

» The Fiction Book Club meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, at the Central Library. The club will discuss Chilean-born author Isabel Allende's masterpiece House of Spirits/La casa de los espíritus.

The family saga traces the post-colonial social and political upheavals of Chile with a touch of magical realism.

» The Social Justice Book Club, meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, also at the Central Library, will reflect on the importance of representation in children's literature as members discuss four different children's picture books:

Harvesting Hope: The Story of Cesar Chavez by Kathleen Krull; Portraits of Hispanic American Heroes by Juan Felipe Herrera; Sonia Sotomayor: A Judge Grows in the Bronx/La juez que creció en el Bronx by Jonah Winter; and Tito Puente, Mambo King/Tito Puente, Rey Del Mambo by Monica Brown.



» Families are invited to the Eastside Library, noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, for Celebremos! Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

There will be face painting and crafts. Linda Vega Dance Studio dancers will perform flamenco at noon, and Mariachi Isla Vista will take the stage at 1 p.m. Refreshments will be provided by Friends of the Eastside Library.

» The final event of SBPL's National Hispanic Heritage Month will feature UCSB Library's Ryan Lynch, Latin American/Iberian Studies librarian speaking on the art and music flows and conversations in the Americas, focusing on how they have influenced California culture.

The talk will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26 in the Central Library’s Faulkner Gallery.

Drawing from the UCSB Library’s fall exhibit Nuestras Americas (Sept. 10-Dec. 7), Lynch will lead attendees on a virtual gallery tour of the exhibit, including the pieces Libertad by Ester Hernandez and Rio, Por No Llorar by Alex Donis.

Lynch will share other materials from UCSB Library's collections as well.

For more, visit SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Jennifer Lemberger for Santa Barbara Library System.