Santa Barbara Public Library Calls for Pi Day Celebration Entries

Pi Day was originally created as an initiative to promote math to students. It is an opportunity for the community to come together to celebrate the joy of math.

MisterNumbers (Tom Biesanz) and the ICanDoItLady (Ruth Wishengrad), in partnership with the Santa Barbara Public Library, are looking for participation, enthusiasm and creative ideas to be part of the celebration.

To be considered for entry, bring individual or group activities or presentations to the Central Library's Faulkner Gallery Feb. 11, 2016, at 5 p.m.

Each presenter will have up to five minutes to demonstrate or describe a preliminary idea.

Possible subjects might include fractal patterns, number circles, dance routines, art projects, golden ratios, Pascal's triangles, magic squares, music and math, movement and math, art and math or physics and math, calendar math, infinity or robotics.

The ideas are infinite.

The Pi Day Celebration, open to children of all ages, will be held at the Central Library March 14, 2016.

— Jody E. Thomas represents the Santa Barbara Public Library System.