Books

Santa Barbara Public Library Chosen to Host Arbuthnot Honor Lecture, ‘Bookjoy!’ by Pat Mora

By Beverly Schwartzberg for the Santa Barbara Public Library | March 24, 2016 | 11:30 a.m.

Pat Mora, author of more than three dozen books and a pioneering advocate for childhood literacy, will speak in Santa Barbara at 7 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2016, at Santa Barbara City College’s Garvin Theatre.

Mora was chosen by The Association for Library Service to Children (ALSC) to deliver this year’s prestigious May Hill Arbuthnot Honor Lecture.

The Santa Barbara Public Library was chosen as the host institution for this year’s lecture. Past authors who have delivered this annual lecture include Lois Lowry, Maurice Sendak and Ursula Le Guin. 
 
“Bookjoy! ¡Alegría en los libros!,” the title of Mora’s lecture, reflects an expression she created that emphasizes the power and pleasure of words. 

The lecture is free and open to the public, but tickets must be reserved in advance online. A book signing will follow her lecture.

The Arbuthnot committee selected the Santa Barbara Public Library System as the site of the 2016 May Hill Arbuthnot Honor Lecture because “the Santa Barbara Public Library System serves a large Latino and Spanish-speaking community where Pat Mora’s work provides materials for librarians and teachers and popular reading for families through extensive programming and services, “ said Arbuthnot Chair Julie Corsaro.

“The Arbuthnot Lecture will serve as a capstone to a highly visible celebration of the new Central Children’s Library in the city’s vibrant Cultural Arts District.”

The event will be co-sponsored by Santa Barbara City College (a Hispanic-serving institution) School of Child and Family Studies and Luria Library, and UC Santa Barbara, which includes the Gevirtz Graduate School of Education and the Center for Chicano Studies. 

Casa Magazine and The Santa Barbara Independent are media sponsors. The Santa Barbara Foundation and the Diana and Simon Raab Foundation generously provided additional funding for this event.

In addition to writing numerous children’s books and poetry, Mora also created El día de los niños/El día de los libros (Children’s Day/Book Day), or Día, which observes its 20th anniversary in 2016.

This annual family literacy initiative is typically observed on April 30 across the nation. However, Santa Barbara will celebrate it on Saturday, April 16, while Pat Mora is in town in order to celebrate with our community. 

On April 16, there will be a Storytime with Pat Mora, 11 a.m., in the Faulkner Gallery, at the Central Library, 40 East Anapamu, followed by music with Nathalia, crafts, face painting, games and a book give-away from 12-2 p.m., in the Children’s Library. 

For more information about Mora’s lecture or Día events, visit SBPLibrary.org. For more information about Día visit www.patmora.com/whats-dia/.

— Beverly Schwartzberg is the library services coordinator at the Santa Barbara Public Library.

