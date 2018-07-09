Monday, July 9 , 2018, 3:57 pm | Mostly Cloudy 85º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Public Library Offers Filmmaking Programming for Teens

By Lisa Neubert for the Santa Barbara Public Library | July 9, 2018 | 3:37 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Public Library is excited to announce a slate of filmmaking programming for teens throughout July.

To start, teens ages 11 to 18 are invited to register for Teen Film Camp, which will be held at the Eastside Library the week of July 16-20 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. each day. This hands-on, five-day camp will encourage teens to tell their stories and explore technology they may already have on hand — such as phones or tablets — as filmmaking tools. Teens will have the opportunity to engage with each part of the filmmaking process during the course of the week, and will be encouraged to use the skills they learn in our Teen Film Challenge, which kicks off on the final day of camp.

While teens who participate in Teen Film Camp are encouraged to join in the Teen Film Challenge, the challenge is open to all teens. The Teen Film Challenge is for teens who already love to make movies, for those wanting to try it for the first time, and everyone in between. All teens who enter the Teen Film Challenge will compete to win awesome prizes!

Working in teams or on their own, teens will have one week to create a 10-minute short film that includes a surprise theme, prop and line of dialogue that will be announced at the Kick-Off Party at 3 p.m. July 20 at the Eastside Library. Completed films then will be screened and judged at the Teen Film Festival at 3 p.m. July 28 at the Central Library.

The Santa Barbara Public Library’s first Teen Film Festival will feature the short films created by local teens for the Teen Film Challenge and is open to the public. A screening of the entered films will be followed by a short break for judging, then an awards ceremony. All are welcome to come support and cheer on the teens in our community.

All teens are welcome to participate, regardless of their participation in Film Camp or attendance at the Kick-Off Party. Those who cannot attend the Kick-Off Party, or who have any questions, can contact Lisa Neubert at [email protected] or 805.564.5605 for details.

To stay informed, individuals can access the SBPL web calendar with all events, programs, and classes and/or sign-up for the SBPL newsletter in English or Spanish. Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online at SBPLibrary.org for information about library hours, locations, programs and services. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Lisa Neubert is a programming librarian for the Santa Barbara Public Library.

 

