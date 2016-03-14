Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation Hires Director, Elects New Board President and Directors

The Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation has announced the hiring of Ellen Pasternack as its director, as well as the election of Eric Friedman as board president and Linda Lorenzen-Hughes and Anne Howard as new board directors.

Pasternack will work with the foundation’s campaign committee, board of directors and library staff to build capital for the endowment of the new Children’s Library, located at the Central branch, and to raise funds for future projects.

Pasternack comes to the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation with two decades of experience in performing arts development and administration.

She is the founding managing director of The Santa Barbara Theatre Company, where she produced the American revival of the Leonard Bernstein Peter Pan, and has worked in executive positions for the Ensemble Theatre Company, Santa Barbara Festival Ballet, Santa Barbara Performing Arts League, Ventura Music Festival and in development at the Santa Barbara Foundation for KDB 93.7FM.

An avid reader and fan of libraries, Pasternack says that she is “thrilled to be raising funds to ensure that the Library will continue to provide excellent services for the children and families in our community in the future.”

Eric Friedman has been elected president of the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation board of directors. This appointment follows his previous service of 10 years on City of Santa Barbara’s Library Advisory Board, on which he served as chair.

Friedman was raised in Santa Barbara County and is a graduate of Lompoc High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Notre Dame and a master’s in public administration from Cal State Northridge.

Since 2002 he has worked in the field of public policy as an aide to First District County Supervisor Salud Carbajal and previous Supervisor Naomi Schwartz.

He and his wife, Julie, are proud parents to sons, Henry and Charlie, who are frequent users of the Children’s Library.

New board director Linda Lorenzen-Hughes has served the community in many volunteer capacities: board member of Sarah House, member of Santa Barbara County FAST Tea, board member of Premier Professionals of Santa Barbara, chairwoman of the HOPE group of the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara and a member of numerous committees of the Santa Barbara Board of Realtors.

Currently a broker/associate with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Lorenzen-Hughes is the mother of three children and nine grandchildren, one of whom is currently a children’s librarian.

Reading and books have always played a major role in the life of the former kindergarten and first grade teacher at Vieja Valley.

Lorenzen-Hughes’s current goals are to have her dog to pass the training course for the ARF program, Animals + Reading = Fun, and to bring books into every child’s life.

New board director Anne Howard is a recently retired Episcopal priest, serving as preacher-in-residence at Trinity Episcopal Church in Santa Barbara.

She was executive director of The Beatitudes Society, a national leadership development organization for young clergy.

She served as associate and interim rector at All Saints-by-the-Sea in Santa Barbara, as Canon to the Ordinary for Bishop Fred Borsch in the Diocese of Los Angeles and also as director of Mt. Calvary Invites, an adult education program of Holy Cross Monastery in Santa Barbara.

Prior to ordination to the Episcopal priesthood, she was a newspaper reporter (The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times correspondent) and later executive director of the Interfaith Center to Reverse the Arms Race at All Saints Church in Pasadena.

The Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that raises capital and endowment funds for the Central and Eastside branches of the Santa Barbara Public Library system.

Founded in 2012, the foundation has raised over $4 million toward the “Building a Love of Reading Campaign,” which has successfully opened the new Children’s Library at the Central Branch, 40 East Anapamu Street.

For more information, or to donate, visit www.sbchildrenslibrary.org or contact the foundation’s director, Ellen Pasternack, at 805.564.5675 or 805.886.3754.

— Eric Friedman represents the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation.