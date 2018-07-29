Monday, July 30 , 2018, 1:51 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara Public Library Holds Volunteer Fair to Boost Resident Engagement

Nearly two dozen nonprofit and government organizations mix and match with locals looking to get involved

Library Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara Public Library’s volunteer fair showcased more than 20 local nonprofit and government organizations on Saturday at the Central Library downtown. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | July 29, 2018 | 6:46 p.m.

Jeannette Weisskopf, a 10-year Santa Barbara resident, has spent time as a hospice volunteer and donated hours teaching English at the Santa Barbara-based nonprofit St. Vincent’s.

“Volunteering comes from a natural place in one’s heart because you wouldn’t be doing it if it wasn’t a good fit,” she said. “I’m a real advocate for volunteerism because it feels authentic and genuine. I feel engaged and like my skills met the need.”

At a volunteer fair on Saturday afternoon, she learned about opportunities with MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, Common Ground Santa Barbara County and the Optimist Club.

“I definitely want to follow up, and I feel it’s my passion to be engaged and involved,” said Weisskopf, who is in her 60s. “I care about a lot of different aspects of wellness in our community from housing and mental health issues to collaboration to make our community more sustainable.”

Residents had an opportunity to learn about area organizations at the Santa Barbara Public Library’s free event, a one-stop shop for people interested in learning about different Santa Barbara County groups and how to volunteer.

“Volunteerism is invaluable,” library technician Ahmad Merza said. “People in Santa Barbara have always been supportive of the community, but after the disasters (Thomas Fire and Montecito flash flooding and debris flows) there has been a renewed sense of investing.

“Our goal for this volunteer fair is to connect people who are passionate with the community groups they are interested in.”

Leaders from more than 20 nonprofit and government organizations representing diverse community areas — from housing and education to the arts, reproductive health care and more — were on hand at the Central Library downtown to answer questions that volunteers might have, speak of how people can join and promote the groups’ roles in building a better community.

Library Click to view larger
Prospective volunteers perused the fair, listening to organizations describe their missions and services, and make their best case for involvement. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

In addition to learning about various nonprofit opportunities, the two-hour event was meant to help organizations educate the public about the services they provide.

“We are trying to get people aware that we are here and if they want to volunteer a few hours of their time,” said Rose Levy, program manager for Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County. “There’s information on all of our projects happening now.”

The gathering also served as a networking opportunity for the nonprofit leaders.

“A lot of us know each other in this room, and often there are collaborations with other groups that are forming,” Levy said.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

