Santa Barbara Public Library Offering Free Computer-Assisted Reading Programs For All Ages

By Beverly Schwartzberg for the Santa Barbara Public Library System | June 22, 2016 | 1:05 p.m.

Local residents interested in boosting reading skills can use two free services through their public library.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System offers accounts for local children and adults for the computer reading instruction programs Lexia and Reading Plus.

Accounts are available this summer and all year round through the Central Library’s Adult Literacy Program.

The two different reading improvement programs develop skills for future reading success in English.

Lexia teaches phonics, basic vocabulary, automaticity, word recognition and comprehension. New learners can start at any level between pre-kindergarten and third grade.

Reading Plus provides structured silent reading practice for students who have mastered most basic phonics skills, generally grade level three and up.

To sign up for a free account, please contact the Library’s Literacy Program at 805.564.5619 or [email protected].

Spanish speakers can contact 805.364.1066.

Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online at SBPLibrary.org for more information about library locations, hours, programs and collections. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Beverly Schwartzberg is the adult literacy coordinator at the Santa Barbara Public Library System.

 
