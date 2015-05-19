Monday, June 18 , 2018, 10:02 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Public Library System Adds PBS Video Streaming

By Jody Thomas for the Santa Barbara Public Library System | May 19, 2015

Hundreds of acclaimed PBS films and series are now available together in streaming video through the Santa Barbara Public Library System following its recent acquisition of The PBS Video Collection from Alexander Street Press.

The PBS Video Collection assembles documentary films and series from the history of PBS into one optimized online interface. This collection is free to all Santa Barbara Public Library System patrons and enables users to instantly explore diverse content from one of television’s most trusted producers.

The new resource offers more than 400 PBS titles, selected for their high quality and relevance to library audiences. Programs and films include:

» America in Profile
» American Experience
» Empires
» Freedom
» Frontline
» God in America
» Great Performances
» History Detectives
» NOVA
» Odyssey
» The Dust Bowl
» Shakespeare Uncovered (six-part series)
» The Secret Life of the Brain (series)
» The African Americans (series)
» JFK — American Experience (four-part series)
» Art in the Twenty-First Century (five seasons)
» The Roosevelts — An Intimate History
» The Manners of Downton Abbey
» The Trouble with Antibiotics
» The Fidel Castro Tapes
» The Rise of ISIS
» American Experience: Silicon Valley
» The films of Ken Burns, Michael Wood and others

The online collection’s advanced interface provides a range of benefits for library patrons. Features include:

» Mobile access: Stream videos instantly to your computer or mobile device.

» Around-the-clock viewing: Watch 24/7 from wherever you are.

» Transcripts: View searchable, scrolling transcripts alongside every title.

» Clipping functionality: Create and share video clips and playlists of your favorite films.

» HD-quality player: Stream at up to 2.5 mbps for optimized high-definition viewing.

Explore the worlds of science, history, culture, great literature and public affairs through PBS’ trusted content. The PBS Video Collection is available to all patrons both on site and through remote library access. Patrons can access the collection through the Santa Barbara Public Library System website. For more information on how to access to collection, contact 805.564.5604 or your local library branch.

— Jody Thomas represents the Santa Barbara Public Library System.

 

