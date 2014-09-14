Santa Barbara Public Library System Awarded $250,000 in Federal Grants

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, has announced that approximately $250,000 in federal National Leadership Grants have been awarded to the Santa Barbara Public Library System.

The grant funds will be used to develop untapped family and community resources to address persistent achievement gaps, motivate reluctant readers, and reinforce essential literacy skills for young children.

“These grants will support the important efforts of our local library system to address some of the most challenging literacy issues in our community,” Capps said. “Facilitating and positively reinforcing early childhood reading habits can build lifelong habits that will serve our children for a lifetime.”

Capps has long been a strong advocate for the Library Services and Technology Act, which funds the NLG program, most recently working to keep it funded. NLG awards are used to support projects that address challenges facing libraries with the potential to advance best practices in those fields.

All NLG awards must be met with matching funds, which means the Santa Barbara Public Library System will receive over $400,000 to develop these programs.

— Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.