Santa Barbara Public Library System Holiday Schedule

The Santa Barbara Public Library System libraries will be closed on Christmas Day on Thursday, Dec. 25 and on New Year’s Day on Thursday, Jan. 1.

Libraries will close early, at 4 p.m., on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

The library system includes the Central and Eastside libraries in Santa Barbara, and branches in Solvang, Goleta, Montecito and Carpinteria.

Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online at SBPLibrary.org for information about library locations, hours, programs and services. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Maria Gordon is an executive assistant for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.