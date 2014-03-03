Santa Barbara Public Library System Now Offering Free Music Downloads

The Santa Barbara Public Library System has added music to its free downloadable collections.

Freegal Music offers access to more than 7 million songs and music videos, including Sony Music’s entire catalog. The collection includes music from more than 28,000 labels from 85 countries.

Each Santa Barbara Public Library System card holder can download three music tracks per week via the library’s website and can stream music for up to three hours per day. The selection includes rock, indie, classical, soundtracks, jazz, punk, world music and many other genres. Music videos may also be downloaded and count as two music tracks.

Freegal is set up to browse or to search for favorite artists or songs. Library patrons with a valid library card can select and download songs to their computer, tablet, smartphone or mobile device. Freegal offers free mobile apps for Apple devices and Android phones and tablets. The library system subscribes to the service, making the downloads free and legal for patrons, and the tracks never expire.

Once downloaded, the music and video tracks belong to the library patron and can be transferred to any computer, tablet, smartphone or MP3 player, and even burned to a CD. Copyright laws apply for all music downloaded.

Trained volunteers are available to assist with setting up and using Freegal from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays at the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara. During the month of March, Freegal training is also available from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Call the Central Reference Desk at 805.564.5604 for more information.

A link to Freegal can be found on the Santa Barbara Public Library System’s website by clicking here. The library system’s “Library To Go” digital collections also include e-books, audiobooks, and magazines, all accessible anytime, anywhere with an internet connection. Visit the library online for information about services, events, hours and locations. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Scott Love is the library services manager for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.