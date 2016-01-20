Santa Barbara Public Library System Welcomes New Volunteers for Adult Literacy Program

Volunteer tutors can make a difference in their community by teaching reading, writing, conversation and other basic skills to other adults.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System’s Adult Literacy Program will offer new tutor volunteer training Monday evenings starting Jan. 25, 2016, and continuing through Feb. 8, 2016.

This three-session class will meet from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu Street in Santa Barbara. All three classes are required to become a volunteer.

Free library tutoring helps adult learners reach their personal goals, including building job skills, communicating more clearly and learning how to help their own children with schoolwork.

Tutors are matched at the library and time that they choose. Tutoring is offered at all library branches, including Santa Barbara, Eastside, Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, Solvang and Buellton.

New volunteers are asked to make a six-month commitment to tutoring and sign up for the training course by calling 805.564.5619 or contacting [email protected].

Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online at SBPLibrary.org for more information about library locations, hours, programs and collections.

All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Jody E. Thomas is the librarian for community engagement for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.