Santa Barbara Public Library to Accept Food for Fines During December

Advice

Santa Barbara Public Library members will be able to pay down overdue fines on their accounts between Dec. 14 - 21, 2015, by bringing items of food to the library to be donated to the Unity Shoppe of Santa Barbara.

The Food for Fines program will be in effect at the Central Library, located at 40 E. Anapamu Street, and the Eastside Library, at 1102 E. Montecito Street.

Patrons are invited to exchange canned goods and other packaged, nonperishable pantry items for library overdue fines during Food for Fines at the rate of $1 per item.

During the one-week program unopened and undamaged food in unbreakable containers such as cans, jars or sealed boxes will be accepted in lieu of money. Repackaged or expired food will not be accepted.

The food items will be delivered to the Unity Shoppe for their free food store, which serves 3,500 eligible families and individuals during the holiday season. The Unity Shoppe has been distributing food and other necessities to low-income residents for over four decades.

Food for Fines is for payment of overdue library fines only and does not include replacement fees for lost or damaged materials, collection agency fees, card replacement fees or future overdue fines.

Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online at SBPLibrary.org for information about library hours, locations, programs and services. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Christine Gallery represents the Santa Barbara Public Library.