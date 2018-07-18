Wednesday, July 18 , 2018, 12:56 pm | Mostly Cloudy 69º

 
 
 
 

Find Community Service Opportunities at Santa Barbara Public Library’s Volunteer Fair

By Brent Field for the Santa Barbara Public Library | July 18, 2018 | 11:25 a.m.

Join the Santa Barbara Public Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 28 as the Central Library hosts its inaugural Volunteer Fair.

More than 30 community organizations will be present, including United Way, the League of Women Voters, Special Olympics, the Assistance League of Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, the Junior League of Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, Habitat for Humanity, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, the Santa Barbara Humane Society, the Santa Barbara Zoo, 350 Santa Barbara, and MOXI, the Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation.

People who are passionate about community service will find available opportunities that suit their interests, whether it is a retired individual seeking to dedicate their now free time to a cause, a high-school student needing to complete service credit, or any individual seeking to better enrich their lives through volunteering.

This event will provide an opportunity for individuals to connect with local nonprofit and community organizations one-on-one. Volunteerism is invaluable to the community, nonprofit organizations and to individuals.

Throughout Santa Barbara, there are numerous programs, events, projects and services that flourish only because of the dedication of volunteers. This is an opportunity for all to come find ways to support the community and all who live in it.

To stay informed, individuals can access the SBPL web calendar with all events, programs and classes and/or sign-up for the SBPL newsletter in English or Spanish. Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online at SBPLibrary.org for information about library hours, locations, programs and services. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Brent Field is a librarian for the Santa Barbara Public Library.

 

