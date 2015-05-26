Santa Barbara Public Market and Wine+Beer Hosting Lutum Winemaker Dinner

Wine + Beer and the Santa Barbara Public Market will continue their winemaker dinner series on Saturday, June 6 with Gavin Chanin from Lutum Wines, who is teaming up with Derek Simcik, executive chef of Outpost at The Goodland Hotel.

Food and wine lovers won’t want to miss this rare opportunity to taste some of California’s finest small production pinots and chardonnays, dynamically paired with a robust menu by Simcik.

Chanin started his winemaking career as a harvest intern at Au Bon Climat and Qupé, where he eventually became Assistant Winemaker at both labels. In 2012, he was named one of Food & Wine Magazine’s “Winemakers of the Year.” He was also recognized as one of FORBES’ “30 under 30” in the Food and Wine category, and a “Winemaker to Watch” by the San Francisco Chronicle.

Born in Greece to American parents, Chef Simcik initially pursued fine art after high school, but was drawn through his family’s deep culinary ties into the world of food. An avid traveler who has visited five continents, Chef Simcik often looks to cuisine as a window into culture. He moved to Santa Barbara in the spring of 2014 to open Outpost at the Goodland, and his cuisine features simple but flavorful fare inspired by the Southern California coast.

The menu features:

Crostini — Garlic, Labneh, Japanese Cucumber, Shallot, Sprouts, House Cured Anchovy

LUTUM "Gap’s Crown Vineyard" Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast 2013

Brook Trout — Cauliflower, Grapes, Hazelnuts

LUTUM "Durell Vineyard" Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast 2013

MonkFish — Hushpuppy, Black Garlic-Tahini, Pine nuts, Orange, Carrot

LUTUM "Sanford and Benedict Vineyard" Pinot Noir, Santa Rita Hills 2012

Squab — Wild Forage Mushrooms, Potato, Marrow, Blackberry

LUTUM "Durell Vineyard" Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast 2012

Buche Ash — Pop Over, Cherry

LUTUM "La Rinconada Vineyard" Pinot Noir, Santa Rita Hills 2012

The Lutum Winemaker Dinner on Saturday, June 6 begins at 6 p.m. and is $95 per guest. This is an intimate affair with on 32 spaces available. Advanced reservations are required. Please call 805.770.7702 to reserve.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Public Market.