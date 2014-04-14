Santa Barbara Public Market Opens for Business

The market, at 38 W. Victoria St., is part of the mixed-use Alma del Pueblo development

After the official opening Monday, the Santa Barbara Public Market was bustling with curious passersby looking for a place to grab lunch or pick up some specialty food items.

The market at 38 W. Victoria St. is part of the mixed-use Alma del Pueblo development. The pricey condo units are still being finished, though developer Marge Cafarelli said the second- and third-floor units will be ready for move-in this month.

With a mini-supermarket, bar-seating restaurants and a dozen food shop counters, the market will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., though the times of individual vendors will vary. It focuses on handmade, sustainably-made food, beer and wine.

The 19,400-square-foot space is home to the Belcampo Meat Co., Crazy Good Bread Co., Culture Counter Co., the Empty Bowl Gourmet Noodle Bar, Enjoy Cupcakes, Foragers Pantry, Flagstone Pantry, Green Star Coffee, il Fustino oils and vinegars, JuiceWell, Rori’s Artisanal Creamery, The Kitchen (for events and classes), The Pasta Shoppe, Wine + Beer and Santa Monica Seafood.

Many of the vendors don’t have storefronts elsewhere, so the market is their opportunity for one-to-one interaction with customers.

The developers haven’t given details about how many of the 37 residential units have sold, or to whom, but there are several still for sale. One-bedroom units start at $875,000 and there are only two 2-bedroom units, which cost $2.5 and $2.6 million, according to Maureen Futtner, a representative for Alma del Pueblo.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.