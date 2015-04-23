Santa Barbara Public Market Hosting Ladies’ Day Out Event

In honor of Mother’s Day, and to celebrate all women, the Santa Barbara Public Market is hosting a Ladies’ Day Out event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 2.

Ladies won’t want to miss this fabulous day of indulgence, pampering and fun!

The Public Market is partnering with some of Santa Barbara’s cream of the crop boutiques and brands that will pop-up in The Kitchen, and offer demos, samples, treatments, shopping and more!

Flagstone Pantry kicks off the day at 10 a.m. in The Kitchen with a special “Mother’s Day Brunch” cooking class. Guests will learn how to make Chef Kristen Desmond’s signature savory quiche/tart, Wine Country Cob sandwich and famous Strawberry Vinaigrette dressing. Brunch, of course, wouldn’t be complete without a complimentary mimosa!

The cooking demo is $20 and includes complimentary food samples and a mimosa. Call 805.770.7702 to reserve.

In the afternoon from noon to 3 p.m., The Kitchen will transform into a Ladies' Day Out pop-up shopping and pampering paradise. Sephora will offer complimentary makeup applications, Vamp at Home, Santa Barbara ’s newest “beauty to you” service, will offer ladies complimentary hair braids, and Santa Barbara’s premier day spa, Float Luxury Spa, will melt all stress away with complimentary personal chair massages.

Lola Boutique will showcase their latest spring and summer boho-chic fashions and accessories, and Waxing Poetic will showcase their latest jewelry collections and demonstrate how to style their pieces.

The complete Ladies' Day Out schedule of events is as follows:

Saturday May 2

» 10 to 11 a.m. — Flagstone Pantry Cooking Demo, Mother’s Day Brunch inspirations

» Noon to 3 p.m. — In The Kitchen: pop-up shopping, pampering treatments, demos and more with Float Luxury Spa, Lola Boutique, Sephora, Vamp At Home and Waxing Poetic

» Noon to 3 p.m. — Live music

» All day — Champagne specials at Wine + Beer

The Ladies' Day Out pop-up shopping and pampering event is free to attend and open to the public. Mother’s Day Brunch cooking demo with Flagstone Pantry is $20. Call 805.770.7702 to reserve. For more information, click here or call 805.770.7702.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Public Market.