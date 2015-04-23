Monday, April 30 , 2018, 10:19 am | A Few Clouds 63º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Public Market Hosting Ladies’ Day Out Event

By Jennifer Zacharias for the Santa Barbara Public Market | April 23, 2015 | 11:46 a.m.

Public Market
The Santa Barbara Public Market at 38 W. Victoria St. features 15 artisan food merchants under one roof.

In honor of Mother’s Day, and to celebrate all women, the Santa Barbara Public Market is hosting a Ladies’ Day Out event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 2.

Ladies won’t want to miss this fabulous day of indulgence, pampering and fun!

The Public Market is partnering with some of Santa Barbara’s cream of the crop boutiques and brands that will pop-up in The Kitchen, and offer demos, samples, treatments, shopping and more!

Flagstone Pantry kicks off the day at 10 a.m. in The Kitchen with a special “Mother’s Day Brunch” cooking class. Guests will learn how to make Chef Kristen Desmond’s signature savory quiche/tart, Wine Country Cob sandwich and famous Strawberry Vinaigrette dressing. Brunch, of course, wouldn’t be complete without a complimentary mimosa!

The cooking demo is $20 and includes complimentary food samples and a mimosa. Call 805.770.7702 to reserve.

In the afternoon from noon to 3 p.m., The Kitchen will transform into a Ladies' Day Out pop-up shopping and pampering paradise. Sephora will offer complimentary makeup applications, Vamp at Home, Santa Barbara ’s newest “beauty to you” service, will offer ladies complimentary hair braids, and Santa Barbara’s premier day spa, Float Luxury Spa, will melt all stress away with complimentary personal chair massages.

Lola Boutique will showcase their latest spring and summer boho-chic fashions and accessories, and Waxing Poetic will showcase their latest jewelry collections and demonstrate how to style their pieces.

The complete Ladies' Day Out schedule of events is as follows:

Saturday May 2

» 10 to 11 a.m. — Flagstone Pantry Cooking Demo, Mother’s Day Brunch inspirations

» Noon to 3 p.m. — In The Kitchen: pop-up shopping, pampering treatments, demos and more with Float Luxury Spa, Lola Boutique, Sephora, Vamp At Home and Waxing Poetic

» Noon to 3 p.m. — Live music

» All day — Champagne specials at Wine + Beer

The Ladies' Day Out pop-up shopping and pampering event is free to attend and open to the public. Mother’s Day Brunch cooking demo with Flagstone Pantry is $20. Call 805.770.7702 to reserve. For more information, click here or call 805.770.7702.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Public Market.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 