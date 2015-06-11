Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 8:57 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Public Market Hosting Summer Kickoff Event on Saturday

By Jennifer Zacharias for the Santa Barbara Public Market | June 11, 2015 | 4:23 p.m.

Flagstone
The Summer Kickoff event on Saturday at the Santa Barbara Public Market will feature cooking demos in The Kitchen with Flagstone Pantry. (Santa Barbara Public Market photo)

To kick off the summer season and celebrate all things local, the Santa Barbara Public Market will host a Summer Kickoff from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday June 13.

The Santa Barbara community is invited to eat, drink and shop local this summer at the Public Market!

The Summer Kickoff will feature cooking demos in The Kitchen with Flagstone Pantry, a Summer Tasting Passport experience featuring seasonal food samplings from all market merchants, a Local Expo in The Kitchen featuring demos and samplings from local Santa Barbara vendors in the community, as well as free pop-up yoga class!

Core Power Yoga kicks the day off with a free pop-up yoga class at 10 a.m. in the courtyard (space is limited; first-come, first-serve). Yoga participants will receive a free Public Market tote bag as well as a wristband that grants them exclusive offers from participating merchants in the market that day only, including 15 percent off merchandise at Foragers Pantry, 10 percent off a cheese plate at Culture Counter and take advantage of Happy Hour pricing on tap wine and beer at Wine + Beer!

At 11:30 a.m., Flagstone Pantry will host a special cooking demonstration in The Kitchen where guests will learn how to use local, seasonal produce to prepare fresh summer salads! Demo is $15 and includes complimentary food samples. Advance reservations are required. Call 805.770.7702 to reserve.

Public Market fans won’t want to miss the complimentary Summer Tasting Passport experience from 2 to 4 p.m., where market merchants will sample seasonal summer bites! The community is also invited to tour the Local Expo in The Kitchen (also from 2 to 4 p.m.) where like-minded local community vendors and businesses will sample and demo products and services, including local floral designers, Kate Farms, Organic Body Essentials, Flow Water, Santa Barbara Beekeepers and Fairview Gardens as well as local floral designers displaying beautiful seasonal arrangements.

The Summer Kickoff will also feature local band One Two Tree who will play live music for all to enjoy from 2 to 5 p.m.

Don’t miss this opportunity to discover more about Santa Barbara’s integral local resources at the Santa Barbara Public Market! Eat, shop, drink and live local this summer at the Public Market and make the most of one of the Santa Barbara community’s greatest places to support local business!

Schedule of Events

Saturday, June 13, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

» 10 to 11 a.m. — Pop-Up Yoga Class with Core Power Yoga
» 11:30 a.m. — Summer Salads Cooking Demo with Flagstone Pantry; demo is $15 and includes complimentary food samples.
» 2 to 4 p.m. — Summer Tasting Passport; sample healthy food tastings from participating Merchants! Get stamps and turn in your completed passport for a chance to win prizes.
» 2 to 4 p.m. — Local Expo in The Kitchen with Kate Farms, Organic Body Essentials, Flow Water, Santa Barbara Beekeepers and Fairview Gardens
» 2 to 5 p.m. — Live Music; One Two Tree

The Santa Barbara Public Market’s Summer Kickoff event is a free event and open to the public. Please click here for additional details, or call SBPM at 805.770.7702.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Public Market.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 