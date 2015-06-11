Santa Barbara Public Market Hosting Summer Kickoff Event on Saturday

To kick off the summer season and celebrate all things local, the Santa Barbara Public Market will host a Summer Kickoff from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday June 13.

The Santa Barbara community is invited to eat, drink and shop local this summer at the Public Market!

The Summer Kickoff will feature cooking demos in The Kitchen with Flagstone Pantry, a Summer Tasting Passport experience featuring seasonal food samplings from all market merchants, a Local Expo in The Kitchen featuring demos and samplings from local Santa Barbara vendors in the community, as well as free pop-up yoga class!

Core Power Yoga kicks the day off with a free pop-up yoga class at 10 a.m. in the courtyard (space is limited; first-come, first-serve). Yoga participants will receive a free Public Market tote bag as well as a wristband that grants them exclusive offers from participating merchants in the market that day only, including 15 percent off merchandise at Foragers Pantry, 10 percent off a cheese plate at Culture Counter and take advantage of Happy Hour pricing on tap wine and beer at Wine + Beer!

At 11:30 a.m., Flagstone Pantry will host a special cooking demonstration in The Kitchen where guests will learn how to use local, seasonal produce to prepare fresh summer salads! Demo is $15 and includes complimentary food samples. Advance reservations are required. Call 805.770.7702 to reserve.

Public Market fans won’t want to miss the complimentary Summer Tasting Passport experience from 2 to 4 p.m., where market merchants will sample seasonal summer bites! The community is also invited to tour the Local Expo in The Kitchen (also from 2 to 4 p.m.) where like-minded local community vendors and businesses will sample and demo products and services, including local floral designers, Kate Farms, Organic Body Essentials, Flow Water, Santa Barbara Beekeepers and Fairview Gardens as well as local floral designers displaying beautiful seasonal arrangements.

The Summer Kickoff will also feature local band One Two Tree who will play live music for all to enjoy from 2 to 5 p.m.

Don’t miss this opportunity to discover more about Santa Barbara’s integral local resources at the Santa Barbara Public Market! Eat, shop, drink and live local this summer at the Public Market and make the most of one of the Santa Barbara community’s greatest places to support local business!

Schedule of Events

Saturday, June 13, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

» 10 to 11 a.m. — Pop-Up Yoga Class with Core Power Yoga

» 11:30 a.m. — Summer Salads Cooking Demo with Flagstone Pantry; demo is $15 and includes complimentary food samples.

» 2 to 4 p.m. — Summer Tasting Passport; sample healthy food tastings from participating Merchants! Get stamps and turn in your completed passport for a chance to win prizes.

» 2 to 4 p.m. — Local Expo in The Kitchen with Kate Farms, Organic Body Essentials, Flow Water, Santa Barbara Beekeepers and Fairview Gardens

» 2 to 5 p.m. — Live Music; One Two Tree

The Santa Barbara Public Market’s Summer Kickoff event is a free event and open to the public. Please click here for additional details, or call SBPM at 805.770.7702.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Public Market.