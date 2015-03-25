Friday, April 6 , 2018, 3:35 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Public Market Celebrating One-Year Anniversary with Spring Fling

By Jennifer Zacharias for the Santa Barbara Public Market | March 25, 2015 | 1:11 p.m.

SB market
The Santa Barbara Public Market, which opened in April 2014, is home to 14 merchants. (Santa Barbara Public Market photo)

The Santa Barbara Public Market is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a Spring Fling from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 4.

The community is invited to this free event to commemorate the exciting milestone with special springtime food samplings, cooking demonstrations, family festivities and live music.

The 14 merchants that make up the dynamic collective have worked hard to deliver an outstanding culinary and epicurean experience, and are proud to toast a successful first year of local culture and cuisine.

“The Santa Barbara Public Market is truly a unique experience for everyone,” said Marge Cafarelli, owner of the Santa Barbara Public Market. “It has been fun to watch visitors discover the great synergies that exist across the market, and shop it each in their own way. We like to think of it as 'choose your own adventure' at the Public Market — whatever the experience you’re looking for may be, you’ll find it here!”

Starting at 10 a.m. April 4, the celebration begins in The Kitchen with a visit from the Easter Bunny, along with egg decorating crafts that are sure to be family fun for all ages. The afternoon will be a springtime culinary festival of food tastings, cooking demos and classes. From 2 to 5 p.m., a Tasting Passport will be your ticket guide through the market to experience seasonal food tastings at participating market merchants. Get stamped at each merchant, and turn in your completed Passport for a chance to win prizes throughout the day.

Festivities continue with Santa Monica Seafood fishmongers in The Kitchen at 2 p.m. for a lesson in how to filet a fish and more.

Schedule of Events

Saturday, April 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

» 10 a.m. to noon — Easter Bunny visits The Kitchen and egg decorating crafts

» 2 p.m. — Santa Monica Seafood Spring Cooking Demo

» 2 to 5 p.m. — Food Tasting Passport; sample food tastings from participating Merchants! Get stamps and turn in your completed passport for a chance to win prizes

» Noon to 8 p.m. — Live music

Since opening in April 2014, the Public Market has gained notoriety as a vibrant foodie destination, providing a unique one-of-a-kind experience for the Santa Barbara community-at-large that value handcrafted, regionally sourced and sustainably made food and wine.

The Santa Barbara Public Market’s One-Year Anniversary Spring Fling is a free event and open to the public. Please click here for additional details, or call SBPM at 805.770.7702.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Public Market.

 
