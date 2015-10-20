Santa Barbara Public Market to Host Family Fun at First-Ever Halloween Monster Mash

Things to Do

From 5–10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2015, the Santa Barbara Public Market will get into the spirit with their first-ever Halloween Monster Mash, a spooctacular night filled with Halloween tricks and treats, free to attend for all ages.

Come eat, drink and get scary with us and see the Public Market transformed into a Halloween-wonderland!

Little ghouls and goblins looking for fun are invited to come dressed up in their Halloween best and to participate in our costume contest.

At 6:30 p.m., all children entered have the chance to show off their costumes during a market-wide Halloween parade, and a panel of merchant judges will then announce the top three costumes. Each winner will be awarded one free pass to the Santa Barbara Rock Gym along with other Public Market prizes.

Kids are also invited to participate in complimentary pumpkin decorating in The Kitchen (while supplies last) and to Trick-or-Treat the market. Public Market merchants will hand out treats throughout the night in addition to offering some delicious seasonal food and drinks.

The market will have live music all night long plus so much much.

For all the witches and warlocks 21 and older, Wine + Beer will host a costume contest from 7–9 p.m. Stop by in your costume and enter for a chance to win prizes. Winners will be announced at 9 p.m. and must be present to receive their treat.

Throughout the night, post a picture of you and your creepy crew or of your trick-or-treaters in tow and tag @santabarapublicmarket with the hashtag #sbpmmonstermash to be entered to win all kinds of market prizes. The lucky winner will be selected the morning of Monday, Nov. 2, and notified via the Public Market’s Instagram feed.

— Carrie Cooper is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Public Market.