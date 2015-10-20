Monday, April 30 , 2018, 12:43 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
Things to Do

Santa Barbara Public Market to Host Family Fun at First-Ever Halloween Monster Mash

The Santa Barbara Public Market will host an evening of fright and fun Friday, Oct. 30.
The Santa Barbara Public Market will host an evening of fright and fun Friday, Oct. 30. (Andreina Diaz / SBPM photo)
By Carrie Cooper for the Santa Barbara Public Market | October 20, 2015 | 11:02 a.m.

From 5–10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2015, the Santa Barbara Public Market will get into the spirit with their first-ever Halloween Monster Mash, a spooctacular night filled with Halloween tricks and treats, free to attend for all ages. 

Come eat, drink and get scary with us and see the Public Market transformed into a Halloween-wonderland!

Little ghouls and goblins looking for fun are invited to come dressed up in their Halloween best and to participate in our costume contest. 

At 6:30 p.m., all children entered have the chance to show off their costumes during a market-wide Halloween parade, and a panel of merchant judges will then announce the top three costumes. Each winner will be awarded one free pass to the Santa Barbara Rock Gym along with other Public Market prizes.

Kids are also invited to participate in complimentary pumpkin decorating in The Kitchen (while supplies last) and to Trick-or-Treat the market. Public Market merchants will hand out treats throughout the night in addition to offering some delicious seasonal food and drinks.

The market will have live music all night long plus so much much.

For all the witches and warlocks 21 and older, Wine + Beer will host a costume contest from 7–9 p.m. Stop by in your costume and enter for a chance to win prizes. Winners will be announced at 9 p.m. and must be present to receive their treat.

Throughout the night, post a picture of you and your creepy crew or of your trick-or-treaters in tow and tag @santabarapublicmarket with the hashtag #sbpmmonstermash to be entered to win all kinds of market prizes. The lucky winner will be selected the morning of Monday, Nov. 2, and notified via the Public Market’s Instagram feed.

— Carrie Cooper is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Public Market.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 