Santa Barbara Public Works Director Christine Andersen Announces Retirement

After 40 years of public service, City of Santa Barbara Public Works Director Christine Andersen has announced that she will retire from her position on Nov. 1.

As public works director, Andersen oversees the city’s largest department with nearly 300 employees and a budget totaling $116 million.

The Public Works Department includes the city’s water and wastewater utilities, capital project design and construction, street maintenance, fleet services, downtown parking and maintenance of more than 100 city buildings and facilities.

During her tenure, the Public Works Department has completed a number of important projects, including the new airline terminal building; rehabilitation of the fire headquarters building and the Carrillo Recreation Center; major renovations to the Cater Water and the El Estero wastewater plants; and two major bridge replacement projects over Mission Creek.

Prior to joining the Santa Barbara staff in June 2008, Andersen served as both the airport director and director of public works for the City of Long Beach. She also served as acting city manager for the City of Boulder, Colo., and as director of public works for the City of Eugene, Ore., for 16 years.

Recently, she was named at-large director of the American Society of Civil Engineers.

“Chris Andersen has done an outstanding job as our Public Works Director over the past five years,“ City Administrator Jim Armstrong said. “She has instilled within the department a high level of professionalism and accountability. She will certainly be missed.”

The city is planning a nationwide recruitment to fill the position.

— Nina Johnson is an administrative assistant for the City of Santa Barbara.