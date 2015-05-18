Santa Barbara Public Works Expecting $9.6 Million in Drought Costs for 2015-16

The City of Santa Barbara is expecting to spend $9.6 million on drought-related expenses next year, the Public Works Department revealed at Monday’s budget workshop.

The department handles facilities maintenance, fleet maintenance, engineering and transportation in addition to the city's wastewater and water resources.

Cities hit with the drought are struggling to simultaneously save water and keep revenues from falling, which is almost inevitable with people buying less water.

Santa Barbara is expecting a $5 million hit to its revenues if people start conserving at the 25 percent level, up from the current 20 percent level, water resources manager Joshua Haggmark told the City Council.

The result is higher water rates and wastewater rates for city residents and businesses. The City Council has adopted higher water rates, which go into effect July 1, and will also consider a 5.5 percent increase to wastewater rates and raising trash rates for the next fiscal year.

New water rates are expected to increase monthly bills for residential customers by about $13 for low water users, $30 for moderate water users and $121 for high water users.

The drought is also having an impact on the city’s Cater Water Treatment Plant, which has to handle “increasing challenging surface water” in terms of water quality, Haggmark said.

The proposed $9.6 million drought fund for the 2015-16 fiscal year includes $4 million for groundwater development, $4 for water purchases and $1.6 million for additional staffing, rebate programs, drought advertising and the emergency pumping project at Lake Cachuma, according to the budget presentation. It doesn't include the ongoing expenses of operating the city's water system.

Santa Barbara is still moving forward with plans to reactivate the seawater-to-potable water desalination facility, and is pursuing a loan to pay for the construction costs. Public Works has a $47 million amount as a placeholder in the budget documents presented at Monday's meeting, and Haggmark said the city may be able to get a loan at 1.6 percent for 20 years, with no initial payment down and repayment starting in fiscal year 2018.

In addition to its ongoing operations, the Public Works Department has several capital projects on deck to improve city facilities including a new roof for the Westside Neighborhood Center and a paint job for the Central Library, facilities manager Jim Dewey said.

The department's maintenance funding isn’t enough to keep up with all the needs, and the city has a capital maintenance backlog of $218 million not counting roads, Dewey said. Even though the city has been increasing funding over time, he estimated the department would need twice the current amount of $1.2 million to start making a dent.

The City Council is hearing presentations from each department before starting deliberations at a June 1 meeting, held at 2 p.m. at City Hall, 735 Anacapa St.

A Proposition 218 hearing to consider increasing water, wastewater and solid waste rates will be held at 2 p.m. June 16 at City Hall. Protests in writing can be delivered at the public hearing or to the City Clerk’s Office beforehand, located at 735 Anacapa St.

