Santa Barbara Pulls Away From Santa Ynez

Tennis

Santa Barbara High stepped up its game in the second round and pulled away from Santa Ynez for a 12-6 Channel League girls tennis win on Thursday,

The Dons went 4-2 in sets in the second round to break a 3-3 tie. The No. 2 doubles team of Hannah and Margo Omdahl found their rhythm and beat Santa Ynez No. 1 Lauren Thornburn and Lexi Hemming to highlight the round for Santa Barbara.

"Omdahl's deep kicking serve set up Mendez's closing volleys," said Dons coach Danny Echt.

In the third set, the No. 3 doubles team of Susanna Lofvander and Katie Clyne saved set points and came back in the tiebreaker to win the set to clinch the match for the Dons (4-8, 1-1).

"I was happy with the team effort today ... six points from singles and six from doubles shows a good balance in our performance thanks to the girls staying present and competing well throughout the match," Echt said. "Santa Ynez put up a good fight, and showed great sportsmanship. I see a well matched opponent in Santa Ynez for Santa Barbara, which bodes well for a competitive Channel League."

Santa Ynez No. 1 singles Clair Collison went 3-0, winning her sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. Freshman partners Sophia Curti and Emmy Withrow won two doubles sets, 6-4, 6-3 and Isabella Curti and Alana Hinkens won the last set 6-4.

In the first round, Santa Barbara's No. 2 singles Sophia Ostovany and No. 3 Heidi Hatton won handily, 6-1, 6-0, respectively. The Dons captured the No. 1 doubles point in the first round with sisters Claudia and Natalie Brewer.

"The Brewer sisters were focused very well today," Echt said. "They played intelligent and aggressively when they got ahead in their points, and they defended well which carried them over the hump in a few of their three match wins today."

Sy 9-4