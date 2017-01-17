Water Polo
Santa Barbara Pulls Away From Ventura, 12-6
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 17, 2017 | 5:42 p.m.
Goalie Joie Ruiz sparked a Santa Barbara High surge with a big save, and the Dons pulled away from Ventura for a 12-6 Channel League girls water polo win on Tuesday.
Ruiz made the save on a Ventura shot that would have tied the scored at 6-6 in the fourth period.
The Dons got three fourth-quarter goals from Grace Raisin and Bella Marzicola and Faith Tedesco also scored. Abby Brummett had a team-high three steals.
Santa Barbara (2-2 in league) plays at Buena next Tuesday.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.