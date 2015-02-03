With Court Case Pending, Santa Barbara Pushed to Begin Outreach on District-Election Boundaries

With the trial expected to start in April, Santa Barbara city officials are discussing public outreach on proposed district elections, and have been forced to conduct that outreach sooner than expected.

The Santa Barbara City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to move forward with a public-participation plan that would gather input about proposed districts even as the court case is still pending.

The city has been sued by a handful of plaintiffs, who state that Santa Barbara's at-large election system violates the California Voting Rights Act and that the makeup of the council does not reflect the racial and ethnic diversity of the city.

The case is scheduled to go before Santa Barbara Superior Court Judge Donna Geck in April, and that timeline has the city scrambling to gather public input.

Should the court order the city to conduct district elections this year, "that really speeds the process up for us," said Kristy Schmidt, city administrative services director.

She added that the city would have a "very short window" in which to hear from the public about exactly where districts should be drawn, which would need to be decided by May.

Candidates from the districts would then run on the 2015 ballot.

If the court does not order the city to proceed with elections, the city would place a ballot measure on the 2015 ballot asking citizens to vote yes or no on whether they want district elections at all.

If they voted yes, the city would set up an independent districting commission that would create boundaries and gather input in time for a 2017 election

"That would be our preference," Schmidt said.

The first public workshop could be held as early as Feb. 28, and then another meeting would be held in late March, with a final hearing before the City Council.

To gather input, the city will be contracting with National Demographics Corp., a company that has already presented information to the council several times.

NDC would create an online public-engagement tool that would allow people to consider various district maps and even submit their own maps, Schmidt said.

That contract will return to the council for a decision next week.

During public comment, speaker Lanny Ebenstein said that the city needs district elections now to make local government more representative, and called for the city to reach a settlement and avoid the costs of trial.

"A new day is dawning in Santa Barbara," he said. "District eElections are coming and should come to Santa Barbara at the next election."

Lucas Zucker of CAUSE, formerly PUEBLO, said underrepresented neighborhoods must be given time and opportunity to weigh in on districts.

Zucker said a settlement must include a move to even-year elections to be more inclusive of underrepresented voters.

Up on the dais, a discussion unfolded about whether to state that the City Council would consider even-year elections as part of the public process, with most of the council members voting for that motion.

"We need to tell the public that our minds are open to this idea," said Councilwoman Cathy Murillo, who made the motion.

It ultimately passed 5-2, with Councilmen Frank Hotchkiss and Dale Francisco dissenting.

Earlier in the discussion, Murillo said the council has been accused of "fighting district elections tooth and nail."

Murillo said she didn't agree and that the council was trying to weigh public money spent as well as big issues of electoral reform.

"We always have to weigh that," she said. "We are taking some time and spending some resources, but for a good reason."

Councilman Dale Francisco said that the city has already done everything it can to encourage participation, adding that if people aren't voting, it isn't because it's not easy to do.

"The real cure for that is education," he said, adding that "perhaps the reason some people aren't voting in city election is because they aren't interested."

Murillo disagreed.

"Maybe if we had more Latinos on the City Council, maybe more people would vote," she said, adding that the if the city knows odd-year elections are keeping turnout down, it should do all it can to change that.

Schneider urged the public to participate in the workshops, saying that it was crucial for the council to hear their input.

"District lines are about as important as it gets," she said. "It may seem wonky for a lot of people, and is … but I encourage those to take part in these workshops."

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.