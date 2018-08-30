Santa Barbara Puts It All Together for Win at Simi Valley

Girls Volleyball

Reese Kelley led the Santa Barbara High attack Thursday in a four-set non-league girls volleyball win at Simi Valley. The scores were 21-25, 25-15, 25-22, 29-17.

Kelley hit .346 with 11 kills and served three aces.

Coach Ariana Garner praised the defense and serve receive of Sky Mainz.

"She led our team in serve receive percentage and had a match high of 11 digs in the back row," Garner said. "Chloe Mauceri also helped lead our offense tonight with 10 kills. She continues to be a defensive threat in the front row, earning our team two blocks."

Santa Barbara is 2-8 on the season.

Garner was pleased to see her team put together a complete match.

"We were a consistent passing team, making it easier for our offenses to put the ball away. The main difference tonight was that we were able to get all our pin hitters in a rhythm. We fired on all cylinders, which is necessary for us to be successful. We are excited to continue learning as a team and developing our strengths as we move toward league play next week."

