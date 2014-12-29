Santa Barbara Radio Shack Robbed by Multiple Suspects

Santa Barbara police are searching for multiple suspects in a Monday night robbery at a local Radio Shack store.

Police won't confirm how many suspects there are or whether it was an armed robbery, but said no one was hurt in the 7:30 p.m. incident.

Store employees cooperated with the subjects' demands and lost some cash and property, Sgt. Andy Feller said.

The subjects, all suspected to be male, left the store at 3218 State St. in an unknown direction, police said. They made an effort to conceal their identities with the clothing they were wearing, Feller said.

Police are actively investigating the case.

