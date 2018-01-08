Santa Barbara Ranked No. 2 in CIF-SS Division 1 Boys Soccer

Soccer

After a championship at the South Torrance Holiday Classic and seven shutouts in 11 games, the Santa Barbara High boys soccer team starts the new year as the No. 2-ranked team in Division 1 of the CIF-Southern Section.

The Dons are 8-0-3 overall and 1-0 in Channel League. They defeated third-ranked Loyola for the title of the South Torrance tournament. They also won the Cats & Hounds Tournament in Atascadero before the season came to a stop for a couple of weeks because of the Thomas Fire.

The other county boys teams to be ranked this week include Santa (9th in Division 4) and Dunn (6th in Division 5).

Santa Ynez is the ranked fifth in the Division 4 girls soccer poll.

CIF-SS BOYS SOCCER POLLS

Area teams in bold face

DIVISION 1

1 Servite

2 Santa Barbara

3 Loyola

4 Paramount

5 Millikan

6 Santa Margarita

7 Cathedral

8 Edison

9 Palos Verdes

10 Santa Ana

Others: None

DIVISION 2

1 Valencia (Placentia)

2 Sunny Hills

3 San Luis Obispo

4 Montebello

5 Arlington

6 Cabrillo

7 Riverside Poly

8 Royal

9 Aliso Niguel

10 Corona

Others: St. Francis, Moorpark

DIVISION 3

1 Chaffey

2 Paso Robles

3 Long Beach Poly

4 University

5 Saddleback

6 California

7 Loara

8 Estancia

9 Artesia

T10 La Quinta

T10 Buena

DIVISION 4

1 Desert Mirage

2 Citrus Hill

3 Cathedral City

4 Indian Springs

5 Norwalk

6 Temescal Canyon

7 Ontario

8 Alta Loma

9 Santa Ynez

10 Colony

DIVISION 5

1 Sierra Vista

2 Oak Hills

3 Vista Murrietta

4 Mayfair

5 Crossroads

6 Dunn

7 Garey

8 Diamond Ranch

9 Morro Bay

T10 Arcadia

T10 Shadow Hills

GIRLS SOCCER

DIVISION 4

1 Bishop Montgomery

2 Paloma Valley

3 La Quinta (La Quinta)

4 Valley Christian

5 Santa Ynez

6 Great Oak

7 St. Margaret's

8 Temescal Canyon

9 Viewpoint

10 La Canada

Others: None