Santa Barbara Ranked No. 2 in CIF-SS Division 1 Boys Soccer

After a championship at the South Torrance Holiday Classic and seven shutouts in 11 games, the Santa Barbara High boys soccer team starts the new year as the No. 2-ranked team in Division 1 of the CIF-Southern Section.
The Dons are 8-0-3 overall and 1-0 in Channel League. They defeated third-ranked Loyola for the title of the South Torrance tournament. They also won the Cats & Hounds Tournament in Atascadero before the season came to a stop for a couple of weeks because of the Thomas Fire.
The other county boys teams to be ranked this week include Santa (9th in Division 4) and Dunn (6th in Division 5).
Santa Ynez is the ranked fifth in the Division 4 girls soccer poll.
CIF-SS BOYS SOCCER POLLS
Area teams in bold face
DIVISION 1
1 Servite
2 Santa Barbara
3 Loyola
4 Paramount
5 Millikan
6 Santa Margarita
7 Cathedral
8 Edison
9 Palos Verdes
10 Santa Ana
Others: None
DIVISION 2
1 Valencia (Placentia)
2 Sunny Hills
3 San Luis Obispo
4 Montebello
5 Arlington
6 Cabrillo
7 Riverside Poly
8 Royal
9 Aliso Niguel
10 Corona
Others: St. Francis, Moorpark
DIVISION 3
1 Chaffey
2 Paso Robles
3 Long Beach Poly
4 University
5 Saddleback
6 California
7 Loara
8 Estancia
9 Artesia
T10 La Quinta
T10 Buena
DIVISION 4
1 Desert Mirage
2 Citrus Hill
3 Cathedral City
4 Indian Springs
5 Norwalk
6 Temescal Canyon
7 Ontario
8 Alta Loma
9 Santa Ynez
10 Colony
DIVISION 5
1 Sierra Vista
2 Oak Hills
3 Vista Murrietta
4 Mayfair
5 Crossroads
6 Dunn
7 Garey
8 Diamond Ranch
9 Morro Bay
T10 Arcadia
T10 Shadow Hills
GIRLS SOCCER
DIVISION 4
1 Bishop Montgomery
2 Paloma Valley
3 La Quinta (La Quinta)
4 Valley Christian
5 Santa Ynez
6 Great Oak
7 St. Margaret's
8 Temescal Canyon
9 Viewpoint
10 La Canada
Others: None