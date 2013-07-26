Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center Receives $250,000 Donation

The Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center is the recipient of a generous donation by Susan Trescher.

Trescher, a long-standing donor to SBRCC, created a legacy after her death in 2012 to continue her generosity and to address sexual violence in the community. She contributed approximately $250,000 to the organization to assist in its efforts to end sexual violence.

“Susan Trescher, who made such an enormous impact upon the lives of women and men during her lifetime, has provided a gift that will directly benefit and assist survivors of sexual violence; we are so grateful for her generosity,” said Mary O’Gorman, president of Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center.

Trescher graduated from UC Berkeley and from Harvard Law School at a time when women lawyers were an anomaly. In Santa Barbara, she championed the rights of women by being the first woman to hold various positions within the legal and banking communities.

She will be awarded with a Shining Star posthumously for her generosity at Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center's Shining Star Reception to be held Sept. 19 on the rooftop of the Canary Hotel. For more information about this event, please contact Elsa Granados at 805.963.6832.

Volunteers, board members and staff members of the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center empower people through healing and social change to eliminate all forms of sexual violence. It has been committed to transforming lives by providing services and education to meet the needs of our diverse community since 1974.

The SBRCC provides a safe place where survivors of sexual violence can heal in a supportive environment. Its crisis intervention and counseling programs include: a 24-hour hot line, crisis counselors who provide emotional support; information and referrals; Medical & Legal Advocacy and Accompaniment; and counseling and support services for individuals, couples or groups. All services are bilingual in English and Spanish, and available regardless of ability to pay.

In the past year, the SBRCC served more than 950 clients. Clients served include people with mental and physical disabilities and those who are homeless. Ages served range from adolescent to elderly.

The SBRCC’s education and prevention programs increase the awareness, empathy and understanding necessary to effect the attitudinal and behavioral changes essential to the elimination of sexual assault. In the past year, community and outreach programs were presented to more than 6,000 individuals from civic and business groups, schools, colleges and programs for at-risk youth. In-service presentations were made to 371 professionals involved in providing sexual assault response.

Trescher’s amazing gift will assist the center in strengthening and expanding all services.

— Mary O’Gorman is president for the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center.