Local News

Cabrillo Pavilion Renovation Tops Council List of Recommended RDA-Funded Projects

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | July 23, 2013 | 7:38 p.m.

The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday recommended that six capital projects be funded by leftover Redevelopment Agency bond funds, including a $10.3 million renovation for the Cabrillo Pavilion and Bathhouse.

Since the RDA was dissolved, an oversight agency must approve all of the spending, and those decisions are then reviewed by the state Department of Finance.

There is about $14 million in unspent money from 2001 and 2003 bond issuances, and the council recommended that it be spent on the Bath Street Pocket Park, Cabrillo Pavilion and Bathhouse renovation, relocating the 9-1-1 Call Center, the west downtown lighting project and West Beach pedestrian improvements.

Some grant agreements with the Ensemble Theatre/Victoria Hall have changed as well, so there may be more money available for other projects, according to the city staff report.

The $10.3 million Cabrillo Pavilion and Bathhouse renovations would be extensive, with complete replacement of mechanical, plumbing and electrical systems and upgrades to restrooms, kitchen and gym facilities. City staff members recommend using $9.1 million of the available bond funds and getting the rest from the general fund or fundraising.

Mayor Helene Schneider said the list had the right priorities, but she would be pushing for capital projects such as the Central Library plaza renovation at a later time.

