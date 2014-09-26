Santa Barbara Reaches Deal with TAP Employees After Months-Long Impasse

After more than nine months without a new contract, the City of Santa Barbara has come to terms on a new deal with its Treatment and Patrol bargaining unit.

The city and the Treatment and Patrol employees, represented by the Service Employees International Union Local 620, agreed on Thursday to a three-year, nine-month labor agreement with the 120 employees in the TAP unit.

The city and the workers hit an impasse in May and met unsuccessfully with a state-appointed mediator in July. The previous contract expired Dec. 31, 2013.

The treatment and patrol unit consists of 10 armed peace officers who patrol the city’s harbor and waterfront, 89 employees in the city’s water and wastewater departments, and 21 other types of patrol officers who work at the Santa Barbara Airport and city parks.

Harbor Patrol officers will receive an 11.5 percent salary increase over the the life of the contract, said Kristy Schmidt, administrative services director for the city.

The employees will start paying 9 percent of their salaries toward their pensions. The employees had been paying 3 percent, while the city was paying the other 6 percent on behalf of the employees in addition to the employer contribution the city already paid.

"These contributions were covered by the city for many years, but escalating mandatory CalPERS employer contributions made that unsustainable," Schmidt said.

The deal brings the Harbor Patrol officers in line with the rest of the city's public safety officers.

The union membership must still vote to ratify the deal and the City Council needs to vote on the final contract at a public meeting.

