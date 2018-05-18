Santa Barbara Reaches End of Line Against Camarillo

Baseball

Santa Barbara High baseball's season came to an end Thursday against Camarillo in round one of the CIF Division 2 playoffs.

With the road loss, the Dons' season ends, two days after the team had fought its way to the first round by winning the CIF wild card.

The Dons scored a run in the second inning with two outs on a Zach Jensen single. Camarillo responded by scoring two runs in the bottom half of the second inning.

Camarillo then broke it open in the bottom of the third. The Dons added on one more run to make it 7-2 until Camarillo struck again in the bottom of the sixth, scoring four runs off of Dons' reliever Bryce Warrecker to make it 11-2.

Senior Scott Feldman finished the day with two hits.

Coach Donny Warrecker said he was proud of the 18-win season and his continuing a now 20-year playoff streak. Santa Barbara will return seven of nine starters next season.