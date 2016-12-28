Santa Barbara Tops Oaks Christian at West Coast Holiday Classic

Girls Basketball

Kristen Sullivan buried six three-pointers and scored 20 points, leading the Santa Barbara High girls basketball team to a 59-49 win over Oaks Christian in the quarterfinals of the West Coast Holiday Classic at Burbank-Burroughs on Wednesday night.

Cassandra Gordon scored 16 points and Kimberly Gebhardt and Anais Jimenez each grabbed 13 rebounds, as the Dons recorded one of their biggest wins of the season.

The Dons (9-6) get a rematch against Camarillo in the semifinals on Thursday. They lost to Camarillo by two points two weeks ago.

Santa Barbara got out to a great start against Oaks Christian, taking a 22-8 lead in the first quarter. The Dons led 39-19 at halftime and 55-37 after three quarters.

In addition to your scoring, Gordon had four assists and seven rebounds. Sullivan had five steals and Sophia Torres grabbed five offensive rebounds.

"Our transition game was gave them trouble," Dons assistant Carlina Gonzalez said. "Cassandra is finally finding her role and it's been fun to see. Kristen works incredibly hard in practice on her 3-ball and we are seeing the results of that"

Santa Barbara shot well from the free-throw line, making 9 of 12.

