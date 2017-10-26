Santa Barbara Reads Channels Sci-fi, Shakespeare

The Santa Barbara Reads 2017 selection, Station Eleven, follows a small troupe of actors and musicians through the Great Lakes region of the former United States after a world decimating pandemic.

The book explores the meaning of art, what it means to survive and live, and the nuances and consequences of interconnected lives.

Not only is the group partial to performing Shakespeare's King Lear, its members also live by the mantra "survival is insufficient," lifted from a Start Trek: Voyager episode.



As part of this year's Santa Barbara Reads programming, the Santa Barbara Public Library is lifting both the sci-fi and Shakespearean themes to the fore through a number of live readings.

The Santa Barbara Reads Kick-Off at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, at the Central Library will host the first reading.

Sci-fi and Shakespeare fans of all ages might like to attend and volunteer for the audience participation reading of Verily, A New Hope, a script based on the original Star Wars film A New Hope, but done in the style of Shakespeare.



Following the kick-off fans can come to the Montecito Library at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, for a reading of the next episode, The Empire Striketh Back. This play-reading group is open to adult, teens, and children ages 9 and up.

For those more interested in probing into the Bard's pure work, both the Solvang and Central libraries will be hosting readings of Shakespeare's original plays.

Solvang Library's regular play-reading group (also open to all those ages 9 and up) will use Shakespeare's works for all of its November dates.

The group will engage with Shakespeare's Comedies and Histories at 4 p.m., Fridays, Nov. 3 and 10. The Friday, Nov. 17, reading will be of King Lear, also at 4 p.m. Friday.

King Lear holds court again at the Central Library at 5 p.m. Mondays, Nov. 6 and 20.

Led by Jinny Webber, professor emerita of English at SBCC, the group will read excerpts and discuss Acts I, II and III in the first session and Acts IV and V in the second session. Those interested can attend one or both sessions.

Santa Barbara Reads is supported by a grant from NEA Big Read, a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest.



Information about the Santa Barbara Public Library System is at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free.

— Jennifer Lemberger for Santa Barbara Library System.