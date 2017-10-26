Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 12:49 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Reads Channels Sci-fi, Shakespeare

By Jennifer Lemberger for Santa Barbara Library System | October 26, 2017 | 11:37 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Reads 2017 selection, Station Eleven, follows a small troupe of actors and musicians through the Great Lakes region of the former United States after a world decimating pandemic.

The book explores the meaning of art, what it means to survive and live, and the nuances and consequences of interconnected lives.

Not only is the group partial to performing Shakespeare's King Lear, its members also live by the mantra "survival is insufficient," lifted from a Start Trek: Voyager episode.
 
As part of this year's Santa Barbara Reads programming, the Santa Barbara Public Library is lifting both the sci-fi and Shakespearean themes to the fore through a number of live readings.

The Santa Barbara Reads Kick-Off at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, at the Central Library will host the first reading.

Sci-fi and Shakespeare fans of all ages might like to attend and volunteer for the audience participation reading of Verily, A New Hope, a script based on the original Star Wars film A New Hope, but done in the style of Shakespeare.
 
Following the kick-off fans can come to the Montecito Library at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, for a reading of the next episode, The Empire Striketh Back. This play-reading group is open to adult, teens, and children ages 9 and up.

For those more interested in probing into the Bard's pure work, both the Solvang and Central libraries will be hosting readings of Shakespeare's original plays.

Solvang Library's regular play-reading group (also open to all those ages 9 and up) will use Shakespeare's works for all of its November dates.

The group will engage with Shakespeare's Comedies and Histories at 4 p.m., Fridays, Nov. 3 and 10. The Friday, Nov. 17, reading will be of King Lear, also at 4 p.m. Friday.

King Lear holds court again at the Central Library at 5 p.m. Mondays, Nov. 6 and 20.

Led by Jinny Webber, professor emerita of English at SBCC, the group will read excerpts and discuss Acts I, II and III in the first session and Acts IV and V in the second session. Those interested can attend one or both sessions.

Santa Barbara Reads is supported by a grant from NEA Big Read, a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest.
 
Information about the Santa Barbara Public Library System is at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free.

— Jennifer Lemberger for Santa Barbara Library System.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 