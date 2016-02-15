Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 6:43 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Reads Events Scheduled at Public Library Branches

By Jody E. Thomas for the Santa Barbara Public Library System | February 15, 2016 | 7:25 a.m.

The idea is simple — choose one important book and make it available to everyone in the community. Conversations about the themes of the book will then, naturally, take place at work, at school, standing in line at the grocery store, in classrooms, at soccer games and around the dinner table.

In 2002, the Santa Barbara Public Library System started the Reads program in the Santa Barbara community. Since then, UCSB, Santa Barbara City College, Westmont College and local high schools have joined in to make the Reads program a community-wide event.

The 2016 selection, Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption by Bryan Stevenson, has been given away to thousands of local college students and is available for check out or downloading from all the Public Libraries.

The themes of the book include race and poverty, solitary confinement, wrongful convictions and juveniles in the justice system.

The book is accessible and compelling, telling the story of the exoneration of a number of people helped by Stevenson’s Equal Justice Initiative.

The Equal Justice Initiative is a nonprofit organization that provides legal representation to indigent defendants and prisoners who have been denied fair and just treatment in the legal system.

Along with copies of the book in all formats, the Santa Barbara Public Library System will be hosting a series of events designed to further the conversation.

Between Feb. 24 and April 18, when the author will be speaking at a free public lecture at UCSB, there will be film screenings, panel discussions, a play by DramaDogs, TED Talk screenings and Los Prietos Boys Camp presentations.

There are seven libraries in the Santa Barbara Public Library System and events at each one. A replica of a solitary confinement cell, created by Richard Ross, will be installed at the Central Library for one week between March 21-28, thanks to a generous grant provided by the Atterbury Foundation and the Fund for Santa Barbara.

The Hurricane with Denzel Washington kicks off the film series at Central Library Feb. 24 at 6 p.m.

Stevenson is a graduate of Harvard Law School and Harvard School of Government and winner of the MacArthur Foundation Fellowship Prize.

He is a public interest lawyer and serves as the executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative.

All events and programs are free and open to the public. Some of the material has strong content and parental discretion may be advised.

For more information about the Santa Barbara Reads program, go to santabarbaraca.gov/sbreads.

Jody E. Thomas is the librarian for public engagement for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.

 

