Santa Barbara Reads Panels to Discuss ‘Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption’

By Jody Thomas for the Santa Barbara Public Library System | March 16, 2016 | 8:35 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System invites the community to attend panel discussions exploring issues of race and poverty, solitary confinement, wrongful convictions and juveniles in the justice system, all major themes in Bryan Stevenson’s bestseller, Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption.

Since 2007, the Santa Barbara Public Library System has partnered with UC Santa Barbara to present a single book to their communities each year both to promote reading and discussion and to bring scholars, experts and the author to speak at free events.

There are over 200 copies of Just Mercy circulating throughout the Santa Barbara Public Library System including eBook and audiobook copies, book on CD sets and Book Club in a Bag kits for reading groups to share.

Three free public discussions will be held on the following dates: Wednesday, March 16, 6 p.m., at the Carpinteria Library, 5141 Carpinteria Avenue; Wednesday, April 6, 6 p.m., at the Montecito Library, 1469 East Valley Road; and Monday, April 11, 6 p.m., at the Central Library, 40 E Anapamu Street.

In addition to panel discussions, there will be performances by local theater company DramaDogs, a solitary confinement cell exhibit at the Central Library, film screenings and more.

The program wraps up when Equal Justice Initiative Executive Director and author of Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, presents a free public lecture Monday, April 18, at Campbell Hall on the UCSB campus.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing. More information about upcoming Santa Barbara Reads events can be found at SantaBarbaraCa.gov/SBReads.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org.

Jody Thomas is the librarian for community engagement of the Santa Barbara Public Library System.

