Santa Barbara Reads Scares Up Mary Shelley’s ‘Frankenstein’

By Jennifer Lemberger for Santa Barbara Library System | August 24, 2018 | 2:21 p.m.

In October, the Santa Barbara Public Library marks the bicentennial of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein: or, The Modern Prometheus by offering the novel and related texts as the Santa Barbara Reads 2018 selection.

Lauded as the first science fiction novel, Shelley’s 1818 classic explores themes such as prejudice, creation, the monstrous, and the ethics of scientific advancement.

Santa Barbara Reads programming will celebrate Frankenstein’s cultural legacy and encompass everything from poetry lectures and book discussions to zine making workshops and a costume ball.

“We chose Frankenstein, in part, because its themes still resonate,” said Jessica Cadiente, Santa Barbara Public Library director.

“The Santa Barbara Reads program brings the community together to celebrate reading, and Frankenstein allows us to engage people of all ages and perspectives in countless discussions about issues that impact all of us,” she said.

Now in its 17th year, the Santa Barbara Reads Program encourages the community to read one book together to spark conversations and share connections.

This year’s program, which runs Sept. 28-Nov. 1, is sponsored by the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation. Santa Barbara Reads will offer programming and copies of Frankenstein to the public, and free copies of related books for all ages.

Related books run the gamut of forms and genres, including board books, graphic novels, and nonfiction texts; and provide different entry points for readers to delve into Mary Shelley’s life, the science of Frankenstein, and the themes of the novel. 

“We’re thrilled to be able to support the expansion of this treasured community program,” said Anne Howard, the foundation‘s board president.

“The Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation’s mission is to fund large-scale initiatives, and we look forward to working with the library to grow SB Reads in the coming years,” she said.

For this year’s community read, the library is partnering with local entities including schools, downtown businesses, and organizations such as Connecting Through Sign Language, DramaDogs Theater Company, and Out of the Box Theatre Company,

Also, Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, SBCC, Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture, Santa Barbara Museum of Art Community Speakers Program, UCSB Alumni Association, and UCSB Arts & Lectures.

For more information, visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Jennifer Lemberger for Santa Barbara Library System.

 

