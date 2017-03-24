Monday, April 16 , 2018, 7:35 pm | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Real Estate Icon Silvio Di Loreto Dies at Age 91

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | March 24, 2017 | 5:23 p.m.
Silvio Di Loreto
Silvio Di Loreto, an iconic Santa Barbara-area Realtor and strong supporter of community organizations, died last week at the age of 91.

Di Loreto passed away March 17 at his home.

He was born Sept. 17, 1925, in New York. He attended Middle Georgia State University, and served as a fighter pilot in World War II.

Known to some as the “godfather of real estate,” for nearly 40 years he was president of Sunset Co. Realtors.

Among his philanthropic endeavors, he served for many years on the Santa Barbara City College Foundation board of directors, and remained as an emeritus director.

He also was active with the Senior Corp of Retired Executives (SCORE), the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission and the Anti-Defamation League.

Other organizations he supported as a board member or officer include Friendship Center, the Santa Barbara Mental Health Association, CALM, the Victoria Street Theatre, Transition House, Valle Verde, the Santa Barbara Symphony and Aeromedico.

He also served as a volunteer mediator with the Santa Barbara Rental Housing Mediation Task Force for more some three decades.

Di Loreto was named honorary El Presidente of Santa Barbara's Old Spanish Days Fiesta in 2016.

Di Loreto’s hobbies included snow skiing, flying, gardening and scuba diving.

Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider, in a Facebook posting, lauded Di Loreto for his work with the Rental Mediation Task Force, and remarked on his generous nature.

"He was a kind and generous man, one who always greeted me with a smile and hug," Schneider recalled.

“You can’t find a nicer guy,” said Ed Heron, a fellow real estate professional who also served on the Santa Barbara school board. “Silvio was the kind of guy whom everybody loved.”

Di Loreto was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, in 2012.

Interment will be private, and a memorial celebration of life is planned at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

